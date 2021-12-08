Upcoming Maruti New Cars In 2022 – Alto, Baleno, Ertiga, XL6, Brezza

All models will consist of cosmetic updates as well as feature updates on them

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch five new models in India in the fiscal year of 2021-22 (till March 2022). This includes four facelifts and one all-new model. The list compiled below lists out the details of the upcoming cars from the Indo-Japanese carmaker.

New-Generation Alto

One of the all-time best selling cars of India, is getting ready to get a new gen update. Spy shots have already emerged online. The updated 2022 Maruti Alto no longer looks like a small hatch. Maruti is giving the Alto an SUV look. Mini SUV is the new thing in the auto industry.

It will be based on the Heartect platform and sit below the S-Presso in the company line up. The new platform will help in reducing weight of the car, at the same time increasing rigidity and safety. It will get the same 800 cc petrol engine as current Alto while the 1 liter could also make the comeback.

2022 Baleno New Gen

Baleno has been on sale in India since 2015 and it received a minor facelift in 2019 which included some cosmetic as well as feature updates. With new gen cars like Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz entering the market, Maruti is getting ready to launch new gen Baleno.

2022 Maruti Baleno new gen will continue to be based on the Heartect platform. It will get bigger in size, to offer more space on the inside. Features list will also increase, as was seen in the leaked spy shots.

Ertiga Facelift

The second generation Maruti Ertiga first hit Indian showrooms back in 2018 and a timely mid-life facelift awaits it. This facelift will likely comprise minor styling and feature updates, similar to the ones seen on the updated Swift and Dzire. It will continue with the same petrol engine. Features list will also largely remain same.

XL6 Facelift

As we know, XL6 is a more premium 6-seater version of Ertiga which is also set to receive an update soon. The MPV made its debut in India in early 2019 and will get a mid-life facelift like its sibling which will include subtle aesthetic updates. Maruti might also offer a seven-seat option with a bench middle-row seat on XL6 Facelift.

Vitara Brezza New Gen

Maruti launched a facelifted Vitara Brezza last year, which included some cosmetic updates as well as a new petrol engine. With increase in competition, with the arrival of new cars like Sonet, Venue, Nexon – Maruti is getting ready to update the Brezza thoroughly.

New Gen Maruti Brezza has leaked via undisguised photos. It will get a much sharper design as compared to current Brezza. Features list will also increase with the addition of 360 degree camera, sunroof, wireless charger, etc.