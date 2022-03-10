Upcoming Maruti SUVs 2022 To 2025 – Brezza, Jimny, S Cross, YY8 Electric, YTB Baleno

Maruti Suzuki is planning on launching multiple new SUVs/crossovers which will be launching in India in the coming few years

Suzuki is developing a wide range of SUVs for global markets in the forthcoming years. Many of these upcoming models are being spearheaded by the company’s Indian arm- Maruti, which are also expected to be offered in international markets as well.

These SUVs will be made and developed in India by Maruti and later shipped to overseas markets at some stage. Some of them are being developed in association with its international alliance partner- Toyota. Ignisocieteit (Suzuki Ignis appreciation society) has tabulated a list of upcoming SUVs from Maruti Suzuki according to their respective speculated launch timelines in the country.

New-Gen Brezza (YXA)

The next big ticket launch from Maruti is the new generation Brezza which is expected to hit market by the second quarter of CY2022. The subcompact SUV ditches the prefix ‘Vitara’ from the earlier model and aims to establish a new identity with the help of a heavily reworked exterior and interior design. Internally codenamed YXA, this SUV is expected to be based on a modified version of the existing platform.

Maruti will also take this as an opportunity to create a more modern iteration of Brezza with new features such as an electric sunroof, a larger infotainment system, wireless charging and maybe a sim-based connectivity suite. While it is likely to feature the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, it will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

New Compact SUV co-developed with Toyota (YFG)

There have been big talks about this SUV since it is a segment targeted by almost every manufacturer in India today. This space is currently dominated by the Korean cousins- Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos and challenged by their German and Czech counterparts- Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. Codenamed YFG, this SUV is being developed by Maruti in association with Toyota as part of their global alliance.

YFG is expected to be based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform and will be manufactured at Toyota’s Bidadi-based plant in Karnataka. While internals are expected to be the same, both manufacturers will launch different versions of the SUV with distinct designs. We expect Maruti’s iteration of YFG to hit markets by the end of this year.

Baleno-based crossover (YTB)

Maruti is also developing a second subcompact crossover which will be based on the new Heartect platform underpinning the new Baleno. Apparently, this UV will be a Coupe-style crossover with similar specifications as its premium hatch sibling. Codenamed YTB, this Coupe-style crossover will draw inspiration from Futuro-e concept car and is expected to be launched sometime in 2023.

5-door Jimny / Jimny LWB

It is no secret that Maruti is developing a long-wheelbase version of Jimny specifically for the Indian market. This version of the SUV will feature a proper 5-door layout with more space for rear-seat occupants and luggage. While Maruti is already manufacturing 3-door versions of Jimny in India, even 5-door versions of the compact off-roader could reach other international markets at some stage.

Parent company Suzuki might also develop a hybrid version of this 5-door Jimny specifically for European markets. We expect the 5-door Jimny to hit markets in India by 2023 end while a hybrid version of the SUV is expected to be introduced in international markets by 2024.

All-new electric SUV (YY8 BEV)

Another by-product of Suzuki and Toyota, this will be Maruti’s first venture in the electric vehicle (EV) space in India. The upcoming SUV will be a C-segment offering with an overall length expected to be around 4.3 metre. It will be based on a dedicated electric skateboard and will be developed for global markets.

This electric SUV is expected to make its global debut in Europe around October 2024 which will be followed by its launch in India at the start of 2025. It will feature a locally-sourced battery pack and will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat-based plant. Hence, expect it to be very competitively priced.

Three-row SUV (Y17) Mid Size

Maruti is also reportedly developing a new-seven seat SUV that will rival new three-row models like Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Kia Carens. This could be the 7 seater version of the new 5 seater compact SUV YFG, which is planned for launch this year.

Other models

Suzuki will be launching some very enticing options for global markets in the coming few years which could hit the Indian market at some stage. For starters, the Japanese auto giant took the wraps off the new-gen S-Cross a few months back which is expected go on sale in Europe soon.

Suzuki is also developing a new A-segment micro crossover that will be replacing Ignis by next year. Certain media reports claim this UV will also be available in a fully-electric avatar and could also reach Indian shores as the brand’s entry-level EV. Maruti is also working on a new MPV in partnership with Toyota.

