Upcoming Maruti Toyota SUV Hybrid Engine Specs Leak – 103 PS, 116 PS

Toyota’s new SUV shared with Maruti Suzuki will be the only two hybrid offerings in the C-segment SUV space

Toyota is a pioneer in electric, hybrid and hydrogen powertrains around the world. But in India, the company is riding on the wave of success of Fortuner and Innova Crysta. They also found a lot of success with the rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars. But proper Toyota cars are scarce in India. Toyota is set to fix that with launches like Hilux pickup truck and upcoming Innova.

Along the path of launching proper Toyota cars, the company is aiming to be a dominant player in the EV and hybrid space in India. This is reflected in Toyota Kirloskar’s recent multi-million dollar endeavours in production of EV and hybrid electric components in India. With this move, Toyota produces electrical and electronic components for themselves and other OEMs.

Toyota D22 or HyRyder SUV

Toyota has been co-developing a C-segment SUV with Maruti Suzuki for Indian market. Toyota’s take on the SUV is codenamed D22 and Maruti Suzuki’s version is codenamed YFG. We have seen multiple test mules of both SUVs.

Toyota is expected to handle the manufacturing duties of both SUVs in its high-tech manufacturing facility at Bidadi, Karnataka. All electric and electronic components needed by the hybrid powertrains will be supplied by Toyota. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have shared some vehicles before. But they’re all rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars supplied to Toyota. The upcoming C-segment SUVs however, will be the first project that both companies have co-developed.

Both SUVs will be based on a modified and heavily localised variant of Toyota’s DNGA (TNGA-B) modular platform. They are also expected to share the transmissions, platforms, hybrid architecture, interiors and engines. Talking about the engines, we expect both SUVs to get two petrol engine options coupled with two types of hybrid systems.

The lower-spec variants would get a smaller engine with a mild-hybrid system. Whereas the higher variants would get a bigger engine coupled with a more sophisticated hybrid system. The latter is expected to come with a battery pack capable of a high-voltage architecture able to propel the vehicle for short distances on electric power alone.

Engine Specs Leak

Ahead of official debut, engine specs have leaked. Both new SUVs will be offered in a choice of two engine options each. One will come with a 1.5 liter mild hybrid while other will come with a 1.5 liter strong hybrid. The former is same engine which Maruti has launched with their new Ertiga and XL6, delivering 103 PS of power. While the latter is based on the same engine, mated to self charging strong hybrid tech, delivering 116 PS power.

Transmission option with the 1.5 liter mild hybrid 103 PS motor include 6 MT and 6 AT while the 1.5 liter strong hybrid option will only be offered with top of the line eCVT automatic. Mileage figures of the mild hybrid version is expected to be a little more than Ertiga, while that of strong hybrid version could be 20+ kmpl.

Launch & Competition

A pocket-friendly C-segment SUV was properly sparked by Renault with Duster. Ever since, it is one of the hottest segments in India. Hyundai saw the potential of C-segment SUVs and launched Creta which has redefined the segment and has become a benchmark for quite a long time. A lot of cars came and went, but Creta has stood the test of time in retaining its dominance in this segment. In its 2nd gen avatar, Creta is set to get a mid-life facelift soon and also a CNG variant along with it.

With rebadged Maruti Suzuki cars, Toyota would always launch their versions after Maruti Suzuki. This time, since Toyota is manufacturing both D22 and YFG SUVs, it has managed to beat Maruti Suzuki to the finish line by launching its SUV first. Toyota D22 is likely to be called HyRyder and will have its global debut on July 1st of 2022. We can expect Maruti Suzuki’s counterpart to follow soon. When launched, they will compete with the top dog Hyundai Creta and others like Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor. If priced right, both D22 and YFG SUVs have the potential to be market disruptors.

