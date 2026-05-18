Upcoming Mid-Size SUV Launches – Creta, Chery, FJ, Hybrid (Seltos, Duster, XUV7XO)

In India, demand for SUVs have boomed in such a way that once-popular genres like hatchbacks and sedans are slowly fading away. Within SUVs, the mid-size SUV segment has boomed out of proportions. However, more vehicles are set to launch in this segment, making this segment even more competitive. Existing vehicles are set to get facelifts or new engines or smaller updates in the coming future. Let’s take a closer look at the upcoming Mid-Size SUV launches.

3rd Gen Hyundai Creta

Hyundai is working on a next generation Creta which is expected to launch some time in 2027. Testing has already commenced and test mules have been spied too. Currently, it is Creta, which is this segment’s best-seller and with intensifying competition, Hyundai is expected to go all in with next gen Creta and even launch a Hybrid version of it.

JSW Motors – Chery

Outside of its JV with MG Motor brand, JSW Motors is aspiring to be an automaker in India. JSW Motors has partnered with China’s Chery Automobile Co and is bringing two EVs in this segment – iCar V23 and Jaecoo J5. Both of them have been spied testing in India and are expected to be assembled at their new facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

At the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, Toyota debuted Land Cruiser FJ made its grand debut and is expected to launch in India too. With a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, Toyota Land Cruiser FJ is 4,670 mm long, but is expected to get premium pricing. It gets a 2.7L NA Petrol engine and the same could be offered in India too.

Kia Seltos Hybrid

After launching Seltos in India, Kia Motor has made a global car as it is aimed for markets like USA, South Korea and even in Europe. In USA, Seltos Hybrid gets a 1.6L Petrol engine along with a battery and electric motor. For India, there are rumours of a localised Hybrid system based on Seltos’ 1.5L NA Petrol engine. Either way, a Hybrid Seltos is incoming and could launch in 2027.

Renault Duster Hybrid

Sticking with Hybrids, Renault India is launching the Duster Hybrid soon. Bookings for Duster Hybrid commenced and 2026 production slots sold out very soon. Currently, bookings have been halted. Called E-Tech 160, Duster Hybrid will be based on a 1.8L Petrol engine along with a 1.4 kWh battery delivering around 160 bhp of peak total system output.

Nissan Tekton

Now that we have mentioned Renault Duster, we have to talk about its Nissan counterpart. Unlike previous Duster counterpart named Terrano, Nissan is calling its C SUV ‘Tekton’ and it is expected to carry forward similar equipment as Duster and the powertrains too, but come with unique design and aesthetics.

Hyundai Bayon

Bayon is yet another Hyundai mid-size SUV to be launched in India. It is said to be positioned below Creta in the lineup, which hints that 3rd Gen Creta might get larger and be placed in a new price bracket. Length could be around 4.2m and it might be localized for India with many specific interior bits and even a CNG powertrain.

Mahindra XUV7XO

XUV7XO practically rules the segment it contends in, sidelining its rivals by a big margin. Mahindra is now upping its game in this segment with a Hybrid version of XUV7XO. Not a lot is known about this upcoming system, but Mahindra is reported to be working on PHEVs (range extenders for EVs) and Strong Hybrid (Series Hybrid for ICE vehicles).

Tata Sierra EV

After the success of Sierra ICE SUV, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch an electric version of their most important SUV yet. A glimpse of Sierra EV has been teased as part of its official TVC, confirming that Sierra EV will get a unique fascia. It is expected to carry forward similar powertrains as Harrier EV, including dual motor AWD setup.

Tata Safari EV

Now that Mahindra has launched India’s first electric three-row SUV in the form of XEV 9S, Tata Motors is prepping a rival in the form of Safari EV. With Safari EV, all of Tata’s ICE portfolio will have an electrified version and it will essentially carry all powertrain combinations as the already popular Harrier EV.