Upcoming New Car Launches In May, June 2022 – Top 10 List

Following weeks will be a witness to a lot of car and SUV unveils, launches, and price announcements by various manufacturers

Many manufacturers are getting ready to bring in new cars to India. Some of the cars are new launches, some are facelifts, some are new variant additions and some are generation upgrades. Some manufacturers are also following the new EV trend with EV launches. Here’s a list of all new cars and SUVs the Indian market is expected to receive in following weeks.

1. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo – Price announcement on May 9

Monte Carlo is the new top-spec variant in Skoda Kushaq lineup. It was launched today, at a starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh. Based on Style variant, Kushaq Monte Carlo is priced Rs 70k more. On the outside, Kushaq Monte Carlo gets a gloss-black grille, blacked-out inserts in front and rear bumper. Same treatment on the faux skid plates and wing mirrors.

It also gets a prominent Monte Carlo badge on the fender and a new set of 17” alloy wheels, to establish visual difference. On the inside, it gets a fully digital instrument display, black and red themed upholstery, red accents on the dashboard, centre console and door pads. It is offered with both 1.0L and 1.5L turbo petrol engine options.

2. Mercedes-Benz C-Class – Price announcement on May 10

Codenamed W206, the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be launched in India on May 10. Bookings have been open for some time now. The new C-Class boasts best-in-class features and technology in its segment. The design too is a lot like the bigger and more premium S-Class. Mercedes says that the new C Class is a big evolutionary leap from the model it replaces.

On the inside, resemblance to the bigger S-Class is more evident. The portrait-oriented infotainment system, fully-digital instrument cluster and steering wheel; pay their tributes to the S-Class. When launched in India, it will come with one petrol engine variant, C200, developing 197 bhp and two diesel engine variants, C220d and C300d, developing 194 bhp and 245 bhp respectively. Prices are to be announced on May 10.

3. Tata Nexon EV Max – Price announcement on May 11

Previously known as the Nexon EV Long Range, Tata Motors recently revealed the name of their upcoming electric SUV, Nexon EV Max. It will get a bigger 40 kWh battery and a more powerful 136 bhp motor over 30.2 kWh battery and 127 bhp electric motor of standard Nexon EV. Range of Nexon Max is also expected to be around 400 km with a real-world usage of 300-350 km on a single charge.

Standard Nexon EV claims 312 km of range. When launched, it will be a worthy contender to 2022 MG ZS EV and upcoming Hyundai Kona facelift. Nexon EV Max may not match up with the bigger cars in terms of power, but it is set to match them in driving range. Tata Nexon EV Max Prices are to be announced on May 11.

4. Kia EV6 – Bookings will commence on May 26

EV6 will be the first fully electric offering from Kia in the Indian market. It will be brought via CBU route, thanks to which, it will be priced at a premium. Internationally, it comes with two battery option. First is a 58 kWh battery pack model mated to a 170 bhp motor in a RWD or an AWD format. Second is a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack mated to a 229 bhp single motor option and a 325 bhp dual motor. EV6 also comes with a performance-focused GT variant which has dual motors in AWD layout that generates 585 bhp and 740 Nm of torque. Bookings for the EV6 will be open from May 26.

5. BMW i4 – Price announcement on May 26

i4 is the second fully-electric offering after iX SUV in the BMW lineup. It is based on the CLAR architecture underpinning the 3 Series with adaptation for electrification. The i4 is expected to be launched with two variants namely, eDrive 40 and M50 xDrive. Both variants will come with a large 80.7 kWh battery with a claimed range of 590 km per charge. eDrive variant will come with a single motor on the rear axle generating 340 bhp and 430 Nm. Whereas, M50 xDrive will come with an AWD layout producing 544 bhp and 795 Nm. Prices will be announced on May 26.

6. Jeep Meridian – Price announcement by late May

With bookings already open for Meridian, Jeep is set to announce prices for this 3-row SUV by the end of May. Deliveries are expected to start at the end of June. Even though Meridian is based on the Compass, it looks very different with a distinct design of its own. With a stretched wheelbase, Meridian is noticeably longer, wider and taller than the Compass.

Unlike the exterior, interior of Meridian is vastly unchanged from the Compass except for a few tweaks like different upholstery. Meridian won’t get the 1.4L turbo petrol engine from Compass. It gets a 2.0L turbo diesel engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 9-speed automatic transmission. Drive system includes a 4X2 or 4X4 option. Meridian doesn’t get a transfer case, unlike other traditional 4X4s. Instead, a low-range ratio is integrated within the gearbox. Price for Meridian will be announced by late May.

7. Volkswagen Virtus – Price announcement on June 9

Volkswagen Virtus is a C-segment sedan based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that was specifically developed for the Indian market. With this, Volkswagen Skoda group will launch their fourth vehicle based on this platform. It shares a lot with the recently launched Skoda Slavia. Bookings have already opened. VW has managed to keep the Virtus design different from Slavia.

However, the interior is a lot similar to the Taigun SUV. VW will place it as a premium alternative to the Slavia. Virtus will be launched with 1.0L and 1.5L turbo TSI petrol engines mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. Performance will be identical to Taigun SUV. Just like the Taigun, 1.5L TSI engine in Virtus only comes with GT trim. Prices will be announced on June 9.

8. Hyundai Venue facelift – Price announcement by June

Test mules of the facelifted Venue have already been spotted both here in India and overseas. It will get a major styling overhaul. Venue facelift spy shots reveal a restyled front fascia with tweaks done to front bumper and rear bumper, new split LED headlight. 2022 Venue is also expected to get LED tail-lights inspired by the upcoming Ioniq 5 EV. Interiors can see some minor tweaks to keep the product fresh. Engine and transmission options from current Venue will be carried forward. Prices will be announced by the end of June. Along with regular Venue, its sportier N Line variant will also get launched.

9. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza – Unveiling in June

Maruti Suzuki is axing the Vitara prefix and launching the Sub-Compact SUV under its own identity, Brezza. When launched in 2016, it was offered only with a diesel engine option. Today, it is only offered with a petrol engine option. In 2022, Maruti Suzuki is set to give it a thorough update. Interiors on the Brezza will also see a major overhaul in terms of design and feature upgrades. Brezza will also come with a lot more equipment than the current model like a sunroof, rear AC vents, advanced SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, connected car technology, 360-degree parking camera, paddle shifters for the automatic variants, and some more.

10. New Toyota Urban Cruiser – June or July

Toyota is expected to launch the new Urban Cruiser soon after the Brezza. Features and powertrain will be vastly similar. Toyota might launch the new Urban Cruiser at a premium over the Brezza. For the extra money, it offers a slightly different design, Toyota brand value and an extended 5-year warranty. Powering the 2022 Urban Cruiser will be the same engine as the new Brezza. This is the same 1.5 liter petrol engine, now offered on 2022 Ertiga and XL6. It will be mated to either a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed automatic transmission. Brezza CNG and Urban Cruiser CNG variants will be launched as well, to compensate for the lack of a diesel engine.