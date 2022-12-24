Upcoming New Cars At 2023 Auto Expo – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Kia, MG

2023 Auto Expo is the most prestigious automotive event of India – Organized by SIAM, the latest edition will take place from 13th Jan to 18th Jan 2023

3 years. That’s exactly how long it has been since an Auto Expo was last held. The wait is set to end with the 2023 Auto Expo. This is an esteemed platform where auto manufacturers across PV and CV segments come together and showcase their future products.

That being said, popular two wheeler brands like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, etc have refrained from participating in this event. Many manufacturers are simply refraining from participating in this event for various reasons.

But despite that, there will be many new cars that will make their debut. Some for the first time in India, some for the first time in the world. Yes, Auto Expo 2023 will also witness a few global debuts. Full details are not yet out, but from what we could gather, here is a list of cars expected to be highlighted at the event next month.

Maruti Suzuki Cars At 2023 Auto Expo

India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, has confirmed to participate in 2023 Auto Expo. This year, the company will showcase a bunch of new products including concepts. Maruti will showcase 16 vehicles at their stand. Of these, it will be the new Jimny 5 door that is expected to attract most visitors.

Another star performer at the Maruti stand will be an all new sub-compact crossover SUV, based on Baleno hatchback. In addition, there will be an all electric SUV concept. It will preview Maruti’s upcoming electric SUV that will be launched in the compact or mid-size SUV segment by 2025. Jimny 5 door, Baleno based crossover and electric SUV concept are going to make their global debuts at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Hyundai & Kia

South Korean sister brands Hyundai and Kia will most likely showcase Creta facelift and Seltos facelift. These have already been unveiled in select countries around the world. Along with these, sources tell us that new gen Kia Carnival MPV and Sorento SUV have arrived in India and are getting ready for India debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Hyundai could also showcase Stargazer MPV and Casper micro SUV. The former rivals Ertiga and Carens, while latter rivals Ignis and Punch. Hyundai Verna 4th generation model is rigorously being tested. Hyundai might showcase that as well. With Venue being facelifted, Sonet might be next in line and Kia might showcase that as well.

Tata Motors

India’s third largest automotive company by volumes, Tata Motors is likely to showcase Harrier facelift and Safari facelift. To keep up with rivals, Tata will be adding new features like 360-degree camera, larger infotainment screens, ADAS and more. Tata Motors might showcase its upcoming 1.5L turbo petrol engine along with a few electric concept vehicles – including Avinya and Curvv. We might also get to see the production version of Punch EV and Altroz EV.

MG Motor

MG is set to expand its portfolio in India with new vehicles. These will be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo. Some of them are MG 4 EV electric hatchback crossover and MG Air EV based on Wuling Air EV. MG Motor’s current portfolio is set to be updated as well. Facelifts of MG Hector and Hector Plus will also be shown at the upcoming event.

Toyota & Lexus

While Toyota recently showcased Innova Hycross in India, that is not the extent of the company’s plans. There is a new Fortuner in the making, a prototype of which could be showcased at 2023 Auto Expo. Toyota’s hybrid lineup was recently refreshed with a new Prius and the company also has an extensive lineup of EVs under its BZ series. Some of these vehicles from their global lineup are likely to make it to India for the show along with a few Lexus models.

Apart from all these brands, there are multiple new startups that probably won’t miss this platform to showcase their products. Companies like Borg Warner, Force Motors, Bosch, and the likes are going to showcase new tech.