Upcoming New Cars By Mid 2025 – Harrier EV, Sierra, Majestor, Cyberster

New car launches are an interesting proposition for prospective buyers. Many wait for months just to get their hands on latest and greatest in technology, design and equipment. For the calendar year, many OEMs have planned to launch new vehicles in India and here are the ones that will launch by mid 2025. Let’s take a look.

VW Golf GTI

Volkswagen is gearing up to launch two new premium vehicles in India brought in via the CBU route. The iconic Golf is launching in India for the first time, and in the hot GTI avatar with an edge to performance. Golf GTI will pack 269 bhp and 370 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. Unleashed, Golf GTI will hit 250 km/h.

VW Tiguan R-Line

Tiguan R Line, on the other hand, is a sporty version of the new Tiguan. Unlike the global model, Tiguan R Line for India only packs 201 bhp and 320 Nm from its 2.0L TSI engine, which is 17 bhp more than standard Tiguan. 4Motion AWD layout will be offered as standard owing to its SUV body style.

MG M9

As part of its new strategy, JSW MG Motor India is launching a new dealership network called MG Select for premium vehicles. Cyberster and M9 (Mifa 9 globally) will be the first set of vehicles to launch through this premium outlet. M9 is a luxury electric MPV from MG which will cater to chauffeur-driven buyers. The 90 kWh battery promises 430 km and the motor packs 244 bhp and 350 Nm.

MG Cyberster

Launching through MG Select dealerships, Cyberster is an electric Roadster. It is an achingly pretty 2-door convertible roadster and gets scissor doors popularised by Lamborghini’s V12 supercars. Cyberster gets a 77 kWh battery pack and if gets two electric motors for a total system output of 510 bhp and 720 Nm, capable of a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

Tata Altroz Facelift

India’s only diesel hatchback, Tata Altroz, is on the verge of getting an update. We can see a new fascia with sleeker LED lights. At the sides, we can see flush door handles and new alloy wheels. Rear may get new LED tail lights and other subtle redesigns. It is expected to come with more features and equipment while retaining the current powertrain options.

Tata Harrier EV & Safari EV

One of the most anticipated launches in India is Tata Harrier EV. This is the company’s flagship SUV which will pack quite a punch, where performance is concerned. The dual motor setup will pack up to 500 Nm of torque and the suspension is now independent at the rear. Harrier EV will offer new features like self park among others. Safari test mules are also spotted, which could be an electric version launching at a later date.

Tata Sierra & Sierra EV

The iconic Tata Sierra is making a big comeback in 2025. Testing for the same is going on in full swing and spy shot frequency is increasing, suggesting a launch around mid 2025. This will be a premium offering positioned above Curvv in company’s lineup. There will be an electrified version of Sierra as well. Powertrain details about Sierra are not known yet.

MG Majestor

To take on India’s large SUV segment, MG is prepping a new vehicle called MG Majestor. It was unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 and it is expected to launch by mid 2025. It will feature revised styling at the front and rear and a thorough overhaul on the inside. Under the bonnet, it is expected to feature the same 2.2L Diesel engine but it will get three locking differentials for better off-road prowess.

Kia new MPV (ICE & EV)

Previously speculated to be Carens facelift, Kia is positioning their upcoming MPV above Carens. Similar strategy as Sonet and Syros. The upcoming MPV is expected to be more feature rich and offer a more premium experience for buyers. The ICE version is expected to only offer Turbo engines owing to its premium positioning. There will be an electric version of this vehicle as well and is expected to pack the same battery and motor as Hyundai Creta Electric.

Skoda Kodiaq

Replacing the current Kodiaq on sale, Skoda is on the verge of launching the new generation model by mid 2025. New Kodiaq was showcased at Auto Expo 2025 and it is a significantly improved vehicle over its predecessor. Unlike Skoda Superb, new Kodiaq is unlikely to get a Diesel engine option. A 2.0L Petrol engine with AWD will be offered in a 7-seater layout.

Hyundai Venue New Gen

A new generation of Venue is expected to launch around mid 2025. The company has commenced testing and there have been a few test mule spy shots as well. New Venue will pack better features and technology currently seen on its Kia counterpart and might increase its sales potential considerably.

Renault Kiger Facelift

Just like the Nissan Magnite facelift, Renault Kiger is also set to get an update. Looking at the spy shots, Kiger facelift seems to be packing more design changes than Magnite facelift. We can expect a new fascia inspired by Renault Kardian, new alloy wheels, slightly revised interiors and more features.

Renault Triber Facelift

Just like the Kiger facelift, Renault is also on the verge of updating Triber sub 4m MPV. Currently, Triber is the only one of its kind in India and is expected to come with more features than it did before. Both vehicles will retain their current engine and gearbox options in the same state of tune.