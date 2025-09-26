Upcoming Nissan C-SUV Interiors Detailed, Features Revealed

A test model of the upcoming Nissan C-SUV has been spotted drawing attention to its interior makeup

It was earlier this year that Nissan India announced launch of a new C-SUV in India. Set for launch by mid- 2026, this new model will revitalize the company portfolio, which as on date only includes the Magnite SUV. While earlier test mules showed off some of its exterior features, more recently the model was on test drawing our attention to its interior makeup.

Nissan C-SUV – Design and Styling

Set to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara, the upcoming C-SUV from Nissan will be based on the new Renault Duster. Production of which will also be conducted at the company’s plant in Chennai from where exports will also be undertaken. This endeavor is a part of the brand’s ‘One Car, One World’ strategy.

It will be company’s second model after the Magnite to be produced in India and shipped across 65 countries in right-hand and left-hand-drive configurations. Earlier spy shots revealed an exciting new bold and contemporary design. Set to be built on the CMF-B platform, it gets a prominent front grille, C shaped LED DRLs, a sculpted bonnet and flared wheel arches.

Towards the rear, a rear spoiler, rear wiper and washer and 225/60 R17 tyres have also been spotted. The top-spec variant will come with 18-inch wheels, as seen with previous spy shots. Its side profile showed off door handles integrated into the C Pillar while sporty accents included a roof spoiler, shark fin antenna and rectangular tail lamps.

Nissan C-SUV – Driver and Passenger Comforts and Technology

Now the latest spy shots give us some idea of its interior makeup. The spotted model could be a mid-variant. It showed off a 3 spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a digital display unit, cruise control, and climate control as well as height adjustable driver’s seat.

Though not immediately noticeable on the model on test, in keeping with competition, Nissan is also expected to fit the new C-SUV with features such as a large infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and 360 degree camera. It could also get ventilated seats and a host of other passenger comforts not yet evident on the model on test. However, some of these features could be restricted to higher spec variants.

Where power and performance is concerned, though yet unrevealed, the upcoming Nissan could be offered with both naturally aspirated (NA) petrol and turbo petrol engine options. Transmission options could also include both manual and automatic. Alongside this new launch, Nissan also expects to bring in a 7 seater B-MPV in Q1 of 2026 and a 7 seater full-sized model in early 2027.

Source