Upcoming Nissan MPV Spied Testing (Sub 4m) – Launch Likely In 2026

Earlier this year, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) announced two new car launches in the Indian market. This was a major announcement to give shoulder to the one-horse chariot, which the company currently is, in the mainstream segment. Vehicles announced were a Sub 4m MPV and a Compact SUV.

The latter was recently revealed in the form of Nissan Tekton SUV to take on rivals like Creta, Seltos, G Vitara, Curvv and Victoris, among others. However, buzz is a lot less with the Sub 4m MPV, which has been spied for the first time testing on Indian roads. Launch will happen some time in 2026. Let’s take a closer look.

Upcoming Nissan MPV Spied Testing

MPVs have gained significant market share in the past decade and Renault Triber is the only MPV in the high volume Sub 4m space. Under the Renault Nissan alliance, NMIPL is keen on expanding its portfolio with a badge engineered Triber MPV.

These recent spy shots show the front fascia of upcoming Nissan MPV and its side silhouette. We can see a large grill with geometric shapes that look like they are cascading out of a supposed Nissan logo in the middle. Lighting elements look like they are shared with the recently launched Triber facelift.

We can expect C-shaped DRL elements lower down in the bumper along with LED fog lights. Bonnet might be shared with Triber facelift as well and are its stylised steel wheels that lend the appeal of an alloy wheel (15-inchers in size). Braking will be handled by disc setup at the front and drums at the rear.

Under thick camouflage, we can make out functional roof rails, conventional antenna mounted behind front windshield, conventional camouflage and more. Side silhouette looks almost identical to Triber and rear is likely to be carried over with a few unique Nissan touches. Like revealed in its teaser, Nissan MPV will also have that pronounced step in the roof to make head room for third row occupants.

Three-Row Seating

Like Triber facelift, upcoming Nissan MPV spied, will also come with easily removable third-row seats. Interiors are likely to be slightly different than Triber’s if we take the strategies employed with Magnite and Kiger. Features like wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, wireless charging pad, push-button start, reclining 2nd and 3rd row seats, reverse camera and other features are expected.

Powering this new Nissan MPV might be the same powertrains as Triber facelift. Which is just one, a 3-cyl 1.0L NA Petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. There is a tiny possibility that Nissan might offer the 3-cyl 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine as well, which is not seen with Triber.

