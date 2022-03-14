Upcoming Okinawa Okhi 90 Electric Scooter – New Teaser Out

Okinawa will be launching a new electric scooter called Okhi 90 in the next few days that has already been teased online

There has been a visible surge in demand for electric two-wheelers, especially scooters in the recent past. With an exorbitant rise in fuel prices over the past few months, consumers have been slowly but gradually transitioning towards electric mobility. This has led to the launch of multiple electric two-wheelers over the past year or so.

One of the leading EV manufacturers in the two-wheeler space in the country- Okinawa Autotech will be launching a new electric scooter very soon. Ahead of its launch, slated for 24 March 2022, the Gurugram-based EV brand has teased the upcoming battery-powered scooter on its social media handles.

New Okinawa electric scooter- Styling

Recently, a test mule of Okhi 90 wrapped under camouflage was spotted testing which seemed to be a near production-ready model. A pre-production prototype of the same was previewed at the last edition of AutoExpo back in 2020. Speaking of its exterior design, Okhi 90 features a wide front apron with a pair of LED DRLs and turn indicators mounted coaxially.

A single-pod LED headlamp cluster is mounted on the handlebar while the rearview mirrors were embellished in chrome in a test mule spotted previously. The scooter runs on large alloy wheels whereas a thick floorboard suggests that the battery panels have been installed underneath the scooter which would provide the scooter better stability.

Other notable highlights include a raised pillion seat, a chunky single-piece, a silver-finished grab rail that extends to form a sizable luggage rack at rear and a wide tail lamp. It gets a wide LED tail lamp which is reminiscent of Aprilia SXR 160.

Expected Battery Specs

Details about its powertrain haven’t been divulged yet but reports indicate that Okhi 90 will feature a removable lithium-ion battery pack which should offer a claimed range of 150-180 km on a single charge. On using a fast charger, the battery could be juiced up to 80 percent of capacity in up to 60 minutes. It is expected to boast a top speed of around 80-90 kmph.

Expected Features & Hardware

Coming to features, Okhi 90 will be offered a fully digital instrument console that is enabled with Bluetooth connectivity. The display will show a range of crucial information such as speed, distance to charge, etc. The system will house an embedded e-SIM that will offer a host of connected features such as geo-fencing, navigation, diagnostics and more. The e-scooter also gets two drive modes- Eco and Power, that can be toggled through the right side of the switchgear.

Speaking of hardware, by the looks of it, suspension setup on Okhi 90 will consist of upright telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends and most probably aided by ABS. The scooter will be manufactured at Okinawa’s new plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan which was recently inaugurated a few weeks back.