Upcoming Ola Motorcycle Teaser Video Out – CEO Takes A Test Ride

If launched, upcoming Ola motorcycle will rival other electric bikes from manufacturers like Revolt, Oben, Tork and others

Enthusiastic CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, has dropped a new teaser revolving around their upcoming electric motorcycle. This is a short three second video on social media and has garnered a lot of attention. Hence sparking the question of a potential unveil of upcoming Ola motorcycle on August 15th.

Upcoming Ola Motorcycle

Ola Electric has conquered the 2W electric mobility segment in India. If we take the sales prospect of Ola Electric in June 2024, the company sold close to 37K units and led the segment. Currently at the top of its game in electric scooter segment, Ola intends to recreate the same magic in electric motorcycle segment.

India has responded well to electric scooter genre ever since its inception. Being price-wise competitive, Ola Electric has managed to outsell all of its rivals with the popular S1 range of electric scooters. Now the aspirations of Ola Electric seems to have extended to electric motorcycles as well.

In this short 3-second video teaser on social media, Bhavish Aggarwal has remained tight-lipped about their upcoming motorcycle. The caption of Aggarwal’s video on social media read “Taking a test ride” with a winking smiley. We can’t see a lot of this motorcycle, but can grasp a few elements.

Taking a test ride ? pic.twitter.com/sZS5Pvx1VH — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 28, 2024

For example, there are skinny tyres on this particular unit, suggesting that it could be a budget offering to appeal to masses. It is of street fighter genre, donning a wide handlebar and a fairly aggressive and sporty riding stance. Headlights seem to be LEDs on this particular unit.

Just for hype around the IPO launch?

There were a lot more details revealed in previous teaser from the brand. In that teaser, we could see the battery pack of upcoming Ola motorcycle along with some of the circuitry and control units. We can also see a mid-mounted motor driving the rear wheel with chain drive. All of these were mounted on what looks like a double cradle frame.

Last year, Ola Electric showcased four electric motorcycle concepts. The names of these motorcycles have gone through trademark applications too. These are called M1 Cyber Racer, M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure and Diamond Head. The teased motorcycle may be the Cyber Racer, which is a roadster-style motorcycle.

Ola has filed for two roadster-style motorcycle design patents in India. The teased motorcycle might be one of them. Conversely speaking, the recent teasers from Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, could just be to build hype around their upcoming Ola IPO. Which is set to go live on August 2nd.