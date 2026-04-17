Upcoming Renault Bridger To Get 1.2L Turbo Petrol, Electric Variants

While serving as a key volume driver in India, the Bridger SUV will also tap into export opportunities across multiple overseas markets

Renault recently presented its futuREady strategic plan for India, where the brand is looking to expand its portfolio to seven models by 2030. The new-gen Duster is already making waves, with further traction expected from upcoming products like the Bridger and the 7-seater Duster. Latest reports are about the Bridger, revealing info about the powertrain options to be offered with the SUV. Let’s check out the details.

Renault Bridger turbo petrol

Upcoming Renault Bridger SUV will be using a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. While exact details have not been announced, it is possible that the engine could be the TCe 115 1.2-litre turbo, 3-cylinder unit. This can be seen with Renault models based on the CMF-B platform, such as the upcoming global-spec Renault Clio 6. This engine generates 115 hp and 190 Nm, and is paired with a manual gearbox on the Clio 6.

While the upcoming Clio 6 is based on the CMF-B platform, Renault Bridger is underpinned by the RGMP (Renault Group Modular Platform) architecture. This platform also underpins the new-gen Duster. Bridger will compete with other SUVs in the sub-4-meter segment, a highly competitive space. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol variant of Bridger will take on SUVs with similar engines. These include Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Citroen C3.

BEV variant

A BEV version of Bridger will also be available, which might be Renault’s first EV in India. Across global markets, Renault sells various BEVs such as Renault 5 E-Tech, Mégane E-Tech and Scenic E-Tech. Bridger EV version will take on the pure electric versions of Tata Nexon, Punch and XUV 3XO. While specifications for Bridger EV have not been revealed, it could get battery pack options of up to around 40 kWh.

ARAI-certified range could be close to 500 km, whereas real-world range could be around 350 km. Considering safety perspectives and the need to achieve a competitive price point, Bridger EV could utilize LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery packs. A 400-volt architecture could be used. The EV will support both DC fast charging and AC charging. It is expected to get features like V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and regenerative braking.

Big plans for India

With its distinctive, sporty profile and dominating presence, Renault Bridger has potential to emerge a bestseller in the sub-4-meter segment. This segment has consistently responded well to new product launches. Positioned as a volume driver, Bridger will be playing a key role in achieving the objectives mentioned in Renault’s futuREady strategic plan.

By 2030, Renault has plans to significantly boost its presence in India. A key target is to make India one of the top 3 markets for the brand globally. Renault will be focusing on transforming India into a production hub for both domestic and export markets. The company is eyeing €2 billion (~ Rs 22,000 crore) in annual exports by 2030. This will be derived from vehicle and component exports and R&D.