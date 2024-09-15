Upcoming Revolt AW1 Specs, Features Leaked Ahead Of September 17th Launch

Expanding the brand’s portfolio, upcoming Revolt AW1 or RV1 will rival electric motorcycles from Tork Motors, Oben, Pure EV and Ola

Now that electric scooters have seen greater acceptance, many companies are shifting focus to electric motorcycles to gain some head start. Revolt electric motorcycle brand is poised to introduce a new affordable motorcycle on 17th September. Called AW1, specs and features are not leaked ahead of launch. Let’s see what’s what.

Upcoming Revolt AW1

Ola Electric recently unveiled Roadster range of motorcycles. Shedding light on the rising electric motorcycle segment. However, Revolt has been one of, if not, the oldest player in electric motorcycle genre in India. Currently, Revolt offers RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles and AW1 will be the third.

AW1 stands for “Are We One”. The leaked internal presentation from Revolt shows that this upcoming motorcycle will be called AW1. But going by Rovolt’s current lineup and naming strategy, we reckon it will be called, RV1. As in, Are We One, denoted by the company’s teasers on the website.

What does it get?

Leaked company’s internal presentation shows a street-style motorcycle silhouette with a neo-retro twist. We get round headlights with circular LED DRLs, futuristic side-body panels similar to RV400 and a commuter-ish subframe and rear section. There is a long seat as well, which should appeal to target audience.

When compared to RV400, upcoming Revolt AW1 or RV1 offers RSU telescopic front forks, twin shock absorbers and the main highlight is that AW1 or RV1 loses the fancy belt drive for a cheaper chain-drive setup. Because chain drive needs frequent maintenance, there is a centre stand offered as part of accessories.

other accessories include a sturdier grab rail with mount, a leg guard and a headlight visor. There will be two variants of AW1 – V1 and V2. Battery size is 2.2 kWh with V1 promising 100+ km range on a single charge and 3.24 kWh with V2, promising 150 km of range. There might be a sole 2 kW (2.682 bhp) mid-mounted electric motor with reverse mode.

What to expect?

Currently, Revolt’s most affordable model is RV400 BRZ and it costs Rs 1,02,250 (Effective ex-sh). As per the leaked presentation, we can see the expected features and specifications of Revolt AW1 or RV1 and it is a lower-spec vehicle when compared to the RV400 currently on sale. Revolt AW1 is getting a combination lock, integrating ignition and handle-lock in one along with an integrated storage for charger.

Revolt might strike a price point of well below Rs 1 lakh. Maybe around Rs 80,000 or even undercut Ola Roadster X priced at Rs 75,000 (prices effective ex-sh). For the price, Revolt has curated an experience that is a notch below what the company has been offering with RV400.