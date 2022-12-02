Upcoming Royal Enfield 350cc, 450cc, 650cc Motorcycles – Launch Plans Leak

Royal Enfield will be introducing multiple new bikes based on its J-series, new 450cc and 650 twins’ platforms

It was in 2020 that Royal Enfield talked about its plans to introduce an average of 4 new/next-gen products every quarter till 2027. As part of that plan, bikes like Meteor 350, new-gen Classic 350, Scram 411 and Hunter 350 have already been launched. Super Meteor 650 was recently unveiled and it is expected to be launched in early 2023.

As revealed via a leaked document, there are several new bikes currently under development. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Yuvaraj for sharing the leak document. Royal Enfield will be using its existing 350cc J-series platform, 650cc twins’ platform and its new 450cc platform to develop the new bikes. These upcoming Royal Enfield bikes will expand options available to enthusiasts and also tackle existing and emerging rivals.

Royal Enfield upcoming J-series bikes

New-gen Bullet is likely to be the next launch under the J-series platform family tree. It will have the new 350cc motor that does duty on Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and new-gen Classic 350. Users can expect more refined performance and close to zero vibrations with the new-gen Bullet.

An entirely new bobber motorcycle will also be launched under the 350cc J-series platform. The 350cc segment is getting a lot of traction, which has attracted new rivals such as Honda, Jawa and Yezdi. There are more to come, as the likes of Hero-Harley and Bajaj-Triumph are developing their respective challengers to Royal Enfield middleweight bikes.

Royal Enfield upcoming 450cc bikes

To remove limitations reported with current Himalayan, Royal Enfield has developed a new 450cc platform. Himalayan 450 is expected to be the first bike based on the new 450cc platform. It will have a liquid-cooled motor. Test mules of 450cc Himalayan have already been spotted, indicating possible launch next year.

A more off-road focused variant is also under development, based on the new 450cc platform. This bike will be similar to rally bikes, with features such as long suspension travel, wire-spoke wheels, higher ground clearance, rugged engine guard and single-piece seat.

Other bikes based on the new 450cc platform include a cafe racer and scrambler. The former gets features such as bikini fairing, alloy wheels and clip-ons whereas the scrambler will be distinguishable with features such as wire-spoke wheels and high-mount exhaust.

Royal Enfield upcoming 650cc bikes

Royal Enfield is betting big on 650cc segment, with at least 7 new bikes under development. It includes Himalayan 650, a single-seat bobber likely to be called Shotgun 650, Bullet 650 and a faired version of Continental GT 650. Other 650cc bikes under development include Classic 650 and 650cc scrambler.

Increased focus on 650cc space seems logical, as it allows Royal Enfield to tap into both domestic and international markets. The twins are a roaring success and these new upcoming 650cc bikes will help build momentum. They will also add more firepower to take on OEMs like Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki in international markets.