Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser Exhaust Note – New Spy Video

Royal Enfield has been testing multiple new prototypes of upcoming models for the near future

Royal Enfield currently has many test models on-field since it has a whole new lineup to be launched in the coming few months. While the launch cycle has been affected slightly due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the bikemaker has intensified its testing process of all its upcoming models in recent times.

The 650cc cruiser from Royal Enfield is one such motorcycle that has been frequently spotted over the last few months. Apparently, multiple iterations of this bike are in development, however, the test mule spotted recently was that of a traditional cruiser. New spy video credit to automotive enthusiast Karthik G, captures the bike’s exhaust note.

While earlier spy shots of the 650cc cruiser wore production-ready body panels, the recent prototype spied wore heavy camouflage with panels that don’t appear to be closer to production. This indicates that the motorcycle might have undergone some changes in its design.

RE 650 Cruiser Styling?

As mentioned previously, the overall design draws inspiration from the KX Bobber Concept which made its appearance at the EICMA 2018. Therefore, it receives a low stance of a traditional cruiser with forward set footpegs, a wide handlebar and a low seat which contribute to relaxed riding ergonomics. Other retro-style highlights include a circular headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank and circular rearview mirrors.

The twin exhaust pipes release a very muffled note which is evident in almost every B6 emission Royal Enfield bike. Alloy wheels along with disc brakes on both ends is a given for this segment of motorcycles.

On taking a closer look at its front end, we can notice a large circular dial in its instrument console accompanied by a small dial which is most likely to be the display for Tripper Navigation.

Specifications

The upcoming Royal Enfield 650 cruiser will be powered by a 648cc parallel-twin air-cooled motor that pumps out 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque when paired with a six-speed gearbox. The architecture will be suspended on upside-down USD forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear which are mounted at a greater angle than what is seen on 650 Twins.

650cc Cruiser from Royal Enfield will be positioned above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the company line up in India. It is slated to be launched sometime next year and is likely to be priced around Rs 3.5-4 lakh; a premium over the current 650 twins.