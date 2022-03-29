Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc – Two New Test Mules Spied

Royal Enfield is expected to take the covers off from the upcoming Hunter 350 later this year – It will be priced lower than Meteor and Classic 350

Royal Enfield has lined up multiple new products slated for market launches in the coming few months. The company recently launched its first scrambler motorcycle called Scram 411 which is based on Himalayan. One of the most highly anticipated models is Hunter 350.

It is based on the same J series platform as Meteor and new-gen Classic and the motorcycle has been spotted testing on numerous occasions in the past. We have got hold of another set of spy shots which show clearer details of the upcoming roadster.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350cc

By the looks of it, the motorcycle looks almost production-ready with finished body panels. Like most Royal Enfield models, Hunter gets a modern classic design with retro styling elements.

These include a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED tail light, a single-piece seat, a short side-slung exhaust muffler and a short rear section. The latest test mules feature some noticeable variations in comparison to previous prototypes.

For starters, the taillight is flanked by rectangular turn indicators as opposed to circular units as seen previously. Also, earlier test units of Hunter had flaunted split grab rails whereas the latest prototypes came with a single-piece grab rail for a pillion. Another massive difference is that the latest test mules are seen rolling on wire-spoked wheels instead of alloys.

Expected Features, Powertrain Specs

On closer inspection one notices that it gets a twin-pod instrument console- one featuring the speedometer and odometer while the other getting a Tripper Navigation display. The latter is likely to be made available as an optional accessory through Royal Enfield’s MIY program. Tripper Navigation provides turn-by-turn navigation when paired to the Royal Enfield app on the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth.

Apart from this, it should receive a USB charger as a standard fitment. Powering the Hunter 350 will be a 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC engine that kicks out 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

Expected Hardware Specs, Launch Timeline

As we already know, like new-gen Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Hunter will be underpinned by a dual-cradle frame which is suspended on 35mm telescopic forks upfront and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear. Anchorage setup comprises single disc brakes at both ends which are complemented by a standard dual-channel ABS.

Although a specific launch timeline for Hunter hasn’t been revealed yet we expect it to make its debut during the second half of 2022, around the Diwali festive season. It is expected to be positioned just slightly below the new-gen Classic 350 in terms of pricing.