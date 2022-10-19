Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles 2023 – New Bullet, Himalayan, 650 Classic

Off all the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes mentioned above, Scram 650 is the only one that is not yet papped in India

Royal Enfield has come from strength to strength when it comes to sales. In September 2022, it absolutely dominated the 350cc and 500cc+ segments with very little of the pie left for rivals. Success like this, is always a scope to expand their portfolio to include new motorcycles across multiple segments. Let’s take a look at the known upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes.

1. Bullet 350

Most of Royal Enfield’s success is based on the foundation that is laid by Bullet 350. Being the OG of Royal Enfield’s endeavours in India, it is a name that doesn’t need an introduction. In fact, Bullet 350 name is more recognisable than its maker’s. Such is its fame. Bullet 350 will get a new J-Series engine, bringing it in line with other 350cc bikes in Royal Enfield stables.

2. Scram 450

Like Scram 411 is based on Himalayan, Scram 450 (rumoured) will be based on the new 450cc platform being cooked at Royal Enfield labs. This new platform is likely to spawn a host of other motorcycles if well received. In terms of tech, this will be better than 411cc platform and will supposedly feature a 6-speed gearbox and liquid cooling among others.

3. Himalayan 450

Just like Scram 450, Himalayan 450 will also be based on Royal Enfield’s upcoming 450cc platform. Unlike Scram 450, Himalayan 450 is papped with USD forks and other niceties. In terms of hierarchy, Himalayan 450 will sit above Scram 450. It is not yet known if Himalayan 450 will replace Himalayan 411. But it is prepping to rival Hero’s upcoming XPulse rumoured with a 400cc+ engine.

4. Continental GT-R 650

Continental GT 650 is currently Royal Enfield’s sportiest and arguably, prettiest motorcycle as well. With the Cafe Racer charm, it is a very desirable motorcycle for many. To make it more sportier, Royal Enfield is likely to offer a bikini fairing to this bike inspired by the Continental GT Cup bike. This might be in the form of an official accessory or a separate model in itself.

5. Continental GT 650 Facelift

For everyone that still wants a Continental GT 650 without a fairing, fret not. Royal Enfield is preparing a facelift for this Cafe Racer. This facelift will feature a new circular taillight and most-requested alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. This will increase convenience and reduce the old-world charm that spoke wheels offer. Hey, you get some, you lose some. Balance!

6. Super Meteor 650 / Classic 650

This bike inherits the spirit of the company’s Thunderbird just like Meteor does. With this offering, Royal Enfield will take Meteor’s long-leggedness and offer mile-munching ability of its 650cc platform. Automotive fraternity is calling it Super Meteor as it is a Meteor, but super. There was a leak of Thunderbird X 650 name from Royal Enfield’s service booking webpage suggesting the name of its production model. Classic 650 is also likely.

7. Shotgun 650

Another 650cc offering from Royal Enfield, Shotgun 650 is the production version of SG650 concept from the British brand. Even though the production version is not as eyeball-magnet as its concept, it is utterly pretty. This is likely to be a bobber version of Super Meteor 650 / Thunderbird X 650 with different ergonomics.

8. Scram 650

Off all the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes mentioned above, Scram 650 is the only one that is not yet papped in India. It was spied on in the UK. Unique to Scram 650, we have a brand-new header pipe that routes exhaust gases through a single exhaust. This gets a scrambler-ish design language with minimal body panels. Name is not yet official. One can expect Scram 650 to be the lightest of Royal Enfield’s 650cc stablemates owing to its single exhaust.