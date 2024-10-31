Upcoming 12 New Royal Enfield Motorcycles – Meteor, Bullet, Classic, Hunter and More

Enthusiasts can look forward to exciting new products and updated models that will also include Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle

To stay ahead in the game, Royal Enfield has introduced updates and new motorcycles at regular intervals. The company enjoys almost complete dominance in 350cc-450cc and 650cc motorcycle segments. Several new launches are planned in the coming months, as listed below.

1. Royal Enfield EV (New Model)

Latest spy shots reveal a strong possibility that Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle will be the production version of the Electrik 01 Concept. There’s a strong connection with the Flying Flea motorcycle used during World War II. Some of the key highlights include circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, liberal use of chrome accents, a circular instrument console, Girder forks and tear-drop fuel tank design.

As compared to regular Royal Enfield bikes, the electric bike has a relatively skinnier profile. It is evident with the compact body and the narrow tyres. Such features make the bike suitable for urban commutes and can also help optimize range by reducing air drag. Royal Enfield will unveil its first electric motorcycle on 4th November. Launch is likely in 2025. With its distinctive profile, Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle will be an easy pick for enthusiasts.

2. Himalayan Electric (New Model)

Royal Enfield is also developing an electric version of its popular Himalayan 450 bike. Prototypes are already being evaluated to understand the testbed’s capabilities and improvement areas. It may take around a couple of years for Himalayan 450 electric motorcycle to make it to production stage.

3. Interceptor Bear 650 (New Model)

Scheduled for launch on 5th November, Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will be the brand’s first scrambler-style bike in the 650cc segment. It is expected to be the most lightweight 650cc Royal Enfield bike. While the 650cc engine and platform are already popular, Royal Enfield has introduced some exceptional colour options to the delight of enthusiasts.

Mechanical upgrades include USD forks at front, as compared to standard telescopic units seen with Interceptor 650. The black colour variant has the USD forks in golden finish. Other highlights include a circular TFT Tripper Dash, single exhaust setup and dual-purpose tyres.

4. Classic 650 (New Model)

Recent spy shots revealed the upcoming Classic 650 in attractive dual-tone colour options. Both single-seater and pillion seat models will be available. As compared to the Classic 350 that has a single exhaust, the larger capacity sibling has twin exhausts. Other distinctive features of Classic 350 include the brand’s new logo on the fuel tank. Overall profile is quite similar to the Classic 350. While Classic 350 is currently the top selling Royal Enfield bike, it remains to be seen if Classic 650 gets the same level of fan following.

5. Bullet 650 (New Model)

Upcoming Bullet 650 has been spotted on road tests multiple times in recent months. As per trademark filings, it is likely that the Bullet 650 will go on sale as the Bullet 650 Twin. Royal Enfield could launch the Bullet 650 Twin around mid-2025. It could be positioned as the most affordable 650cc bike from Royal Enfield. Several of the styling bits will be derived from the 350cc Bullet. Equipment list will also be pretty basic to ensure an accessible price point.

6. Himalayan 650 (New Model)

With Himalayan 650, Royal Enfield will be in a better position to challenge international bestsellers such as Kawasaki Versys 650, Benelli TRK 502 and Suzuki V-Strom 650. Recent spy shots reveal that Himalayan 650 will be better suited for touring than pure off-roading. Some of the key features include USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension and upswept exhaust. The bike gets dual petal discs at the front, which is something new for a Royal Enfield bike. Launch is expected in 2025.

7. Himalayan 450 Rally (New Model)

While the existing Himalayan 450 is off-road ready, the Rally version will have improved off-roading capabilities. Spy shots revealed the ‘RALLY’ lettering on the rear panel, which clears all doubts about the bike’s purpose and market positioning. Some of the key highlights include spoked wheels, monoshock rear suspension and upswept exhaust. The bike is likely to get adjustable front and rear suspension. The Rally kit could also include knuckle guards and handlebar risers. A rally racer version of Himalayan 450 is also being developed.

8 and 9. Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 facelifts

Royal Enfield 650 twins, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, are the top selling bikes in 500cc+ motorcycle segment. They currently have around 2/3rd market share. Royal Enfield is working on the 650 twins’ facelifts that are expected to be launched in 2025. One of the key updates will be dual-disc setup at the front to improve braking performance. Spy shots also reveal a circular instrument console. This could be the same unit, as in use with Himalayan 450. The 648cc parallel-twin engine will be carried forward.

10. Meteor 350 facelift

Royal Enfield’s 4th best selling motorcycle, Meteor 350 contributes more than 10% to overall sales. The facelift model is expected to get LED pilot lamp and tail lamp as standard across all variants. The bike already has an LED headlamp. Some new colour options and tech upgrades could be part of the package. In terms of performance, Meteor 350 facelift will continue with the existing 349cc, single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine.

11. Bullet 350 facelift

Existing Bullet 350 is not very old, as it was upgraded with the new engine and chassis in September 2023. It is unlikely that Bullet 350 facelift will be getting any major tech updates. Parts like the new digi-analogue instrument console and USB port were added last year.

12. Hunter 350 facelift

With its athletic build and agile performance, Hunter 350 has emerged as the second best selling Royal Enfield bike. In its first update, Hunter 350 facelift will be getting an LED headlight. The current model is equipped with a halogen unit. Users can expect smoother rides, as Hunter 350 facelift will be getting a new rear suspension. These updates could be limited to the Metro variant of Hunter 350. The facelift model will continue with the existing 349cc engine.