Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles With New 750cc Engine – Himalayan, Interceptor, Conti GT

Test mules of Himalayan, Interceptor and Continental GT have surfaced online that may be powered by Royal Enfield’s new 750cc engine

Ever since Royal Enfield unveiled their 650 Twins, (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650), the company has redefined multi-cylinder motorcycle segment. That is because Royal Enfield launched them at a jaw-dropping starting price of Rs 2.34 lakh (Ex-sh). Thus re-writing the VFM quotient in the multi-cylinder motorcycle segment.

Today, the starting price of RE’s 650cc portfolio is Rs 3.02 lakh (Ex-sh) and it still holds the crown for being VFM. But there is a new 750cc powertrain rumoured to be under development and test mules donning the same, are spotted on multiple occasions. Here’s what we can expect out of this new 750cc powertrain.

Royal Enfield’s New 750cc Engine

When Royal Enfield came up with their 650cc lineup, powertrain was the main talking point as it was unlike any Royal Enfield from the recent past. Owing to its twin-cylinder engine architecture, it was substantially smooth and vibe-free, something which couldn’t be said about any of the Royal Enfield offerings of that time.

Even today, Royal Enfield’s 650cc portfolio is arguably the smoothest and the most vibe-free. This vibe-free character is likely to be a strength of 750cc engine as well. Just like the 650cc mill, this 750cc unit will have a parallel-twin architecture. When compared to V-twin architecture, parallel-twin is cheaper to manufacture and will be priced reasonably.

There is a good probability that this 750cc motor is a modified version of the current 650cc motor. An increase in displacement could either be in favour of a bigger bore, extracting more power or in favour of a longer stroke, extracting more torque. Both bore and stroke may be increased at the same time as well. Throttle body might be bigger too.

Royal Enfield is likely to stick with the relaxed character of the current 650cc engine with oodles of torque in reserve. We can expect an increase in performance with this new 750cc motor. More advanced technology, such as ride-by-wire throttle, could be used for smoother on-off throttle transitions.

More Stopping Power

With an increase in performance, there needs to be an increase in stopping power too. Royal Enfield is tackling this with the help of dual disc brakes at the front that should provide more stopping power than what is currently on offer with the 650cc portfolio. Test mules of Himalayan 750, Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 750 all have dual disc brakes.

Considering Royal Enfield takes a long time in research and development, we can expect the launch of the 750cc portfolio by the end of 2025 and it could even extend to 2026. These 750cc bikes will be global products, rivalling other premium and legacy brands with price competitiveness.