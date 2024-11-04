Upcoming Skoda Kylaq SUV TVC Teaser Featuring Rohit Shetty

After its global unveil on 6th November, Skoda Kylaq is expected to be launched in the first half of 2025

Skoda already has popular products like Kushaq and Slavia that are underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. The third Skoda car to utilize this platform is Kylaq. Ahead of its global debut, Kylaq has teased.

Skoda Kylaq Teaser Featuring Rohit Shetty

Sharing the Kylaq TVC teaser on social media, Skoda says, “The hero is all set to make its much-awaited entry! But the Skoda Kylaq is not alone. The action will be doubled when the dynamic duo of the Kylaq and Rohit Shetty arrive to thrill you on 6th November at 12:30 pm Jio Cinema.”

The hero is all set to make its much-awaited entry! But the #SkodaKylaq is not alone. The action will be doubled when the dynamic duo of the Kylaq and #RohitShetty arrive to thrill you on 6th November at 12:30 pm on @jiocinema. Here's the trailer.#SkodaIndiaNewEra pic.twitter.com/RIWTv3ozZH — Škoda India PR (@SkodaIndia_PR) November 4, 2024

Kylaq has sleek LED headlamps, top-mounted LED DRLs and the signature slatted grille. Other highlights include a single-pane sunroof that is likely to support voice commands. Side profile is distinguishable with its sporty alloy wheels, squarish wheel arches and slightly tapering rear roof section. On top, the SUV has roof rails in black finish and shark fin antenna. At the rear, Kylaq has edgy tail lamps and SKODA badging.

Inside, a number of features are expected to be borrowed from the Kushaq. Possibilities include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, adjustable rear AC vents and type-C USB ports at front and rear. While the top variants will have a digital instrument console, the base variant of Kylaq was recently spotted with an analogue speedometer. Top variants of Kylaq will be getting a range of connectivity features via MySkoda Connect suite.

5-star safety likely

Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, Kushaq and Slavia have received 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests. As Kylaq is utilizing the same platform, it is also expected to get top marks in NCAP crash tests. A 5-star safety rating for Kylaq will improve its marketability. Although, there are already 5-star rated models in the sub-4m SUV segment such as Tata Nexon, Tata Punch and XUV300 (XUV3XO). Kylaq will also take on other rivals such as Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

Kylaq’s safety kit will include more than 25 active and passive safety features. A number of features will be standard across all variants of Kylaq. The list includes traction and stability control, 6-airbags, electronic brake distribution, anti-lock brakes, roll over protection, electronic differential lock, motor slip regulation, multi-collision braking and passenger airbag deactivation.

Skoda Kylaq will be offered with a sole 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine. This is available with Kushaq as an option. Power and torque output is 115 PS and 178 Nm. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AT. Kylaq will be offered in a front wheel drive format.