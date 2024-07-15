Upcoming Skoda Small SUV Teased Again – Sub 4m Nexon, Brezza Rival

This is the first time the brand is trying sub 4m SUV space and Skoda small SUV will rival Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, XUV3XO, Kiger and Magnite

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVIPL) is in the talks of selling its stakes and actively looking for a local partner to share the financial load. Amidst these talks, Skoda Auto is adhering to its roadmap for its Indian portfolio. In that regard, the company has released a second teaser of the upcoming Skoda Small SUV. Let’s take a look.

Upcoming Skoda Small SUV

“Modern, Bold and Muscular”. That is the appeal Skoda wants to chalk with its upcoming sub 4m SUV. First announced earlier this year (February 2024), Skoda’s upcoming sub 4m SUV is set to launch in 2025 and be the most affordable offering from the brand.

According to Skoda, the global debut of its unnamed sub 4m SUV will happen in India and is the company’s first foray into this segment. It will be positioned on the same MQB A0 IN platform as its larger sibling Kushaq. All four vehicles based on this platform have demonstrated excellent crash safety in Global NCAP tests.

Because it is positioned on a larger car platform, Skoda promises that its upcoming sub 4m SUV will have dynamics, handling and road-manners of a larger car, while adhering to sub 4m length constraints and offering B-Segment tax benefits. Now, Skoda is officially teasing a second look at its upcoming blockbuster (expected).

This is the first time Skoda is implementing its “Modern Solid” design language on its Indian portfolio. It will feature reduced lines and creases, which allow for more efficient production processes and are cost-effective. The teaser shows SUV’s rear highlighting its bold and muscular shapes around rear fenders.

Also, upcoming Skoda small SUV will have high ground clearance and space around wheels for an enhanced stance. All these attributes will ensure enhanced road presence, something that target demographic will appreciate. Skoda’s family design traits are lurking around this small SUV too.

SAVIPL is excited to announce that the company is on track with its target of continued growth in India and expanding its portfolio to penetrate the sub 4m SUV segment with high sales potential.

Statement from SAVIPL

Speaking on the release of the design teaser, Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said: “We began 2024 with the announcement of our all-new compact SUV. Midway through 2024, we are well on track.

Our compact SUV is undergoing rigorous testing on our roads across India and we are continuously enhancing the finer nuances together with our production preparations, high competencies and quality local supplier partner ramp-ups. The new Compact SUV will truly democratize our European technology on Indian roads.

As it is based on a larger car platform, our compact SUV will have the ‘big car’ feel within a compact footprint and thus have a great appeal for new car buyers, in line with our brand commitment to India, as the most important market for Škoda Auto outside Europe. A majority of the Škoda cars produced outside Europe are manufactured in our local factories and we are exporting locally produced Škoda cars to 14 countries.”

Also read – 2nd Gen Skoda Kodiaq spied again in India