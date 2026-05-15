Upcoming Sub 4m SUVs In India – Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Tata

Sub 4m SUVs (B Segment) have been some of the most popular and sought after vehicles in India. They bring more space, versatility and road presence than hatchbacks, but benefit from lower B Segment taxes (except for Brezza) and cost way less than the C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUVs. OEMs are lining up their sub 4m SUVs for India launch and here are some of them.

Mahindra Vision S

Even before its official unveil on August 15th last year, the production-spec version of Mahindra Vision S has been spied testing. While it was speculated to be next-gen Bolero, the S in its name could stand for Scorpio (Sub 4m). It will be a sub 4m SUV and packs oodles of tech including rear independent suspension. Anticipation around this SUV is probably the highest in this list.

Kia Syros EV

Also spied for a long time and is awaiting a launch, is Kia Syros EV. It has been spotted multiple times and it will be the electrified version of Syros. Like Carens Clavis EV, Syros EV might pack more features than already feature-packed Syros ICE. Battery specs and other crucial info are not revealed yet.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

Brezza facelift test mules have already been spied testing. Expected elements are a slightly revised fascia, larger 10.1-inch screen, an under-body CNG tank at the expense of spare wheel and many more features. There are speculations about the launch of 1.2L NA Petrol with Brezza facelift to fall into the B Segment tax bracket or even a 1.0L Turbo Petrol.

Hyundai Compact EV

After the launch of Creta Electric, Hyundai confirmed that they will launch a premium new electric SUV for India. Testing has commenced on public roads and it has been spied multiple times. It gets a new design language, unlike any other Hyundai vehicle in India, with inspiration from the global Ioniq lineup. Battery specs and other details are yet to be revealed.

Vinfast VF3

Vinfast has confirmed that they will launch VF 3 in the country, positioned below VF 6, which is currently their most affordable model. Globally, VF 3 is powered by a 18.64 kWh battery pack promising a range of 215 km. It measures around 3.2m in length and has a three-door body style, which may be positioned against MG Comet EV.

Kia Sonet Gen 2

After launching Sonet facelift in 2024, Kia India is now gearing up to launch a 2nd generation for its best-selling offering in India, the Sonet. Test mules have been spied in India a couple of times, suggesting a launch timeline by 2026 end or early 2027. It might bring Level-2 ADAS along with a host of other features seen in Syros.

Volkswagen Tera

After seeing the success of Skoda Kylaq sub 4m SUV, Volkswagen India is said to consider launching a similar sub 4m vehicle in the country. It will be VW version of Kylaq, with unique design and aesthetics, which could be inspired by VW Tera SUV launched globally. More details are yet to be revealed and spy shots have not been spied in India.

Renault Bridger

After re-introducing the iconic Duster in the country, Renault India has announced that their next big project will be a sub 4m SUV called Bridger. A concept has been showed and it is said to be designed, developed and manufactured in India. It will be positioned on the same RGMP platform as Duster and will debut Renault’s upcoming 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine.

Honda Sub 4m SUV

Renowned car manufacturer, Honda, has recently announced that they will launch a sub 4m SUV in the country to slot below Elevate. It might be powered by the same 1.2L NA Petrol engine that currently powers Amaze sub 4m sedan, to fall into the attractive B Segment tax bracket.

Tata Flex Fuel Vehicle

During the Q4 post earnings call, Tata Motors MD and CEO, Shailesh Chandra has just confirmed that a flex fuel vehicle from Tata will be ready by 2026 end and a launch will happen in 2026 calendar year or in early 2027. Considering Tata showcased flex fuel technology with Punch at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, one could speculate that Punch Flex Fuel will be the first.