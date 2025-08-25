Upcoming Sub 4m SUVs Launching In 2 Years – Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Tata

The sub 4m SUV space in Indian markets continues to remain extremely popular. This segment is set for some new launches. Some of these are next-gen models while there are a few facelifts and electric models also in the pipeline. Being heralded in over the coming 2 years, some of these models are currently under test while a few have just been teased ahead of launch.

Following our earlier report on cars, SUVs coming in by the end of this year, we now go ahead to see what the next 2 years will bring to the sub 4m SUV segment.

2nd Gen Hyundai Venue – Launch October 2025

Currently on its test rounds, the second generation Hyundai Venue is codenamed QU2i. It will take over from its earlier counterpart which has been on sale since 2019 while it did receive a facelift in 2022. Set for launch by October 2025, the Venue facelift promises significant exterior updates. It will also see some interior changes with spy shots detailing a new steering wheel. Interiors could also receive larger infotainment and TFT instrument clusters along with ventilated seating and a large panoramic sunroof. Its engine lineup is slated to remain unchanged. Prices are set to see an increase over its current

Rs 7.94 lakh-13.62 lakh price range (Ex-sh).

Kia Syros EV – Launch March 2026

Spied on test in Korea, the Syros EV was seen to share a host of exterior features with its ICE counterpart. It will be based on a reinforced K1 platform and while it could also receive the same interior layout, it could gain in EV-specific software for infotainment and driver displays. Power and performance has not yet been detailed but estimates indicate that the new Syros could borrow the same battery packs from the Hyundai Inster. The 42 kWh and 49 kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) setup is said to deliver a range of 300 km and 355 km respectively. Syros EV could be priced between Rs 14 – 20 lakh (Ex-sh).

Hyundai Bayon- based Crossover – Launch Mid 2026

Another upcoming launch in the compact SUV space is Hyundai Bayon-based crossover. It will be positioned between Exter and Venue in Hyundai’s lineup and will be built on the i20’s platform. The Bayon is slated to come in with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). The Bayon is essentially a crossover based on the i20 while it it will share its engine lineup with the Hyundai i20 and Venue. This 1.2 liter turbocharged petrol engine will receive mild hybrid technology. There are no pricing indications as on date.

Hyundai Inster – Launch End 2026

Another upcoming compact SUV from Hyundai is the Inster. It is currently under test and goes by the codename HE1i. The new Inster is an all-electric compact SUV that will be produced from the company plant in Sriperumbudur. It was recently detailed in a walk around video showing off much of its exteriors and interiors. Hyundai Inster is currently powered by two battery options in global markets. The 42kWh and 49kWh, with WLTP ranges of 300km and 355km, respectively. Hyundai is also resenting the Inster with 11 kW AC charging as standard and 125 kW DC charging.

Mahindra Vision S – Launch 2027

Mahindra has shown off four concepts – Vision X, Vision S, Vision T and Vision SXT, each of which are based on the new NU IQ platform. Testing of the Vision S has commenced which could be the first of these to launch, positioned in the sub 4 meter SUV segment. With its production version being viewed, is set to receive retro styling and sports a more futuristic exterior makeup. Mahindra Vision S will be presented with both petrol and diesel engines while its new platform will also be capable of accommodating hybrid and all electric powertrains.

Mahindra Vision X – Launch 2027

Also set to be launched sometime in 2027, Mahindra Vision X is another upcoming compact SUV. Vision S and Vision X would be under 4 meters in length, but would have show off different body styles. It is being seen as a replacement to the current XUV 3XO. Mahindra has developed the NU-IQ platform that will spawn the Vision S and Vision X. Mahindra has not yet detailed powertrain specs of the new Vision X which could receive ICE, hybrid and EV options

Next-Gen Tata Nexon – Launch 2027

First launched in 2017, Tata Nexon completes 10 years in 2027. Time is rife for the next gen Tata Nexon which is internally codenamed ‘Garud’. It is positioned on a heavily modified X1 platform and set to receive heavy exterior and interior updates over its current counterpart. However, it will see no change in its engine lineup and continue to draw power via the turbo-petrol and CNG powertrains. Considering the growing demand for hybrids, Tata Motors could also develop a hybrid powertrain to be introduced on the new Nexon.

New Gen Kia Sonet – Launch 2027

The second generation Kia Sonet is also currently doing its test rounds even as launch is set for 2027. It is eagerly awaited since its current gen model has been on sales for the past 7 years while it did receive a mid-life facelift in 2024. Strikingly similar to its current generation model, the new Sonet will see a new front fascia, revised lighting and larger wheels, while safety will be enhanced by Level 2 ADAS. Reports also suggest that the company is also planning launch of the Kia Sonet EV.