Upcoming SUV Test Mule Rescued by Himachal Police Near Rohtang Pass

A camouflaged test mule of an upcoming SUV was recently rescued by the Himachal Pradesh Police after it got stuck in heavy snow near Rohtang Pass, close to Manali. The incident unfolded during high-altitude winter testing, where the vehicle reportedly lost traction and became stranded on the icy stretch.

Police Step In to Rescue Stranded Test Vehicle

As seen in the visuals, the camouflaged SUV was pulled out of thick snow with the help of a Maruti Gypsy recovery vehicle belonging to the Himachal Police. Interestingly, a police officer can be seen behind the wheel of the test mule, driving it out of the snow once it was towed to a stable patch of road.

The images show the SUV completely wrapped in patterned camouflage, hinting that it is still in the pre-production testing phase. The test mule features muscular styling with squared-off wheel arches, flush door handles, a high ground clearance, and LED tail-lamps integrated within a broad rear section — typical of modern mid-size SUVs currently under development for the Indian market.

Snow Testing Near Rohtang Pass

The Rohtang–Manali stretch is a popular testing route for many automakers, especially during early winter months when snow accumulation helps simulate extreme driving conditions. The harsh weather and steep inclines make it an ideal testing zone for evaluating cold-start performance, traction control, braking systems, and suspension durability.

The region often hosts multiple test teams from domestic and international manufacturers who bring prototypes for final validation before launch. However, unpredictable snowfall and ice patches often make such testing unpredictable — as seen in this incident.

Challenging Yet Crucial Testing Phase

High-altitude endurance and cold-weather tests are a crucial part of vehicle development. Manufacturers conduct these trials to ensure that upcoming models can handle India’s diverse terrain — from coastal humidity to Himalayan cold. The camouflaged SUV seen here appears to be in an advanced stage of road testing, with launch preparations likely underway.

Hat tip to Neelesh Bajaj for sharing. Thanks to the quick response from the Himachal Pradesh Police, the test team managed to recover the vehicle safely and continue its testing routine.