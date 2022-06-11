Upcoming Tata Nexon Curvv Dark And Kaziranga Edition – Render

Unlike other Tata EVs, Curvv will be launched as an electric vehicle first and then will be offered with IC engines

Tata is on a rampage of launching EVs in India. While other mainstream manufacturers are shying away from EVs favouring flex-fuel and CNG as greener alternatives, Tata Motors is betting big on EVs. It is the only EV manufacturer in India targeting electrification for the masses. While other EV offerings from Hyundai, MG, Mercedes, Jaguar, BMW, Volvo and Audi cater to more premium car buyers.

Currently Tata Motors has 3 electric offerings, Tigor EV, Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max. Tiago EV and Altroz EV are set to launch in the near future. Tata Motors is the largest EV manufacturer in India with Nexon EV being the highest sold EV in India.

Tata Nexon Curvv Concept

The company revealed two electric concepts in March, Nexon Curvv Concept and Avinya Concept. Tata has also trademarked 4 new names Styzor, Bovita, Aurora and Xiomara. These names are rumoured to be Tata’s upcoming EVs.

The Nexon Curvv Concept is the one that looks more production-ready than the Avinya Concept. Our digital artist has rendered what the production model might look like. Tata Motors stays true to their concept vehicles as we’ve seen with the H5X and 45X which went on to become Harrier and Altroz.

The production-spec Nexon Curvv is also reimagined in Dark Edition avatar and the recently launched Kaziranga Edition avatar. These new renderings are jaw-dropping and stay true to Dark Edition and Kaziranga Editions offered with other Tata cars. It gets sleek and swooping LED DRLs and LED headlights below them. On the inside, Curvv will get all the features seen on a C-segment SUV like a sunroof, touchscreen infotainment, telematics, multi-zone climate control and premium interiors.

Concept model didn’t have door handles for futuristic looks but the production model will have them. The company might also give flush door handles with production-spec Curvv. It will be the first Coupe SUV among C-segment SUVs as XUV900 is going to be in D2 SUV segment.

Launch & Pricing

Tata will launch the Curvv in electric guise first and then offer it with IC engine options. This shows Tata’s commitment to the electrification of the Indian automobile industry. Curvv SUV is set to be launched in 2023 and the Avinya is planned for launch in 2024. Kaziranga Edition and Dark Edition will likely be offered with the Curvv SUV, with a slight premium over the regular shades.

When launched, Curvv SUV will feature Tata’s Gen 2 EV architecture with an estimated range of up to 500 km on a single charge. This will be a superior EV architecture over the Gen 1 architecture found on the Tigor EV, Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max. The EV version of the Curvv will lock horns with the 2022 MG ZS EV and upcoming Hyundai Kona facelift. Whereas the IC engine-powered Curvv SUV will feature a 1.5L turbo petrol to take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and the upcoming SUVs co-developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.