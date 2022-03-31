Upcoming Toyota Innova Front View Reveals New LED, Headlight Design

All-new Toyota Innova is expected to make its global debut by the end of this year with an expected launch in India in early 2023

Toyota India has a lot of new car launches planned in the coming years. Some of their own, and some in collaboration with Suzuki. Toyota has been working on upgrading its existing lineup with new generation models. The most prominent of all is Innova which has been in the news quite often recently.

The premium MPV is due for a generation upgrade next year and a test mule was recently spied in India for the first time. It was spotted testing yet again recently somewhere in Bangalore in Karnataka near Toyota’s manufacturing facility in Bidadi.

The latest test mule is seen wrapped under a heavy camouflage which makes it difficult to deduce any specific details about its exterior. That said, it is evident that the new-gen Innova is expected to flaunt significant changes to its exterior design. From the looks of it, the upcoming iteration of Innova looks boxier than the current model which is more sloping and rounded in nature.

Internally codenamed B560, the new Innova is expected to be based on a new platform that currently underpins Toyota Avanza currently on sale in markets like Thailand and Indonesia. As seen in the recent spy shots, it gets a flatter nose with a revised front grille and headlamp setup. It also appears to receive a muscular front bumper which should provide a very different appearance to the people’s mover.

With changes to the side profile, the greenhouse area has widened thanks to larger rear doors which has also led to a small rear quarter glass window. A flatter roofline has resulted in the D-pillar being slightly more upright than the current model. This could lead to better headroom for passengers seated in the third row.

The latest mule is seen running on grey alloy wheels but production models might receive more premium dual-tone units. At rear, the prototype gets a flat tailgate which features a pair of wraparound LED tail lamps. Other noticeable highlights include a shark-fin antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear window wiper.

With the new-gen Innova, Toyota is aiming to improve ride dynamics. Recent reports suggest that the Japanese brand might replace the current RWD IMV2 platform which is a ladder-on-frame chassis with a new monocoque architecture. The most likely option is Toyota’s front-wheel-drive DNGA modular platform which currently underpins MPVs like Veloz and Avanza.

A new architecture with a new drivetrain may lead to changes in powertrain options as well. Currently, Toyota Innova is powered by a 2.7-litre petrol unit and a 2.4-litre diesel unit. The former generates 164 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 245 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, the oil burner kicks out 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. More details are expected to be revealed closer to launch date. 2023 Toyota Innova prices are likely to be higher than current Innova.

