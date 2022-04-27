Upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid MPV Render – New Front

The third-gen Toyota Innova is expected to shift to FWD monocoque platform from its existing RWD body-on-frame configuration

Toyota Innova is due for a generation upgrade in the coming few months. Upcoming iteration of the premium MPV has already been spotted testing on a couple of occasions. Currently, in its second generation, Innova made its debut in the Indian market back in 2004.

The MPV got rechristened as ‘Innova Crysta’ when it got upgraded to its second-gen model in 2015. The third-gen model is expected to make its global debut towards the end of this year or early next year. It is expected to go on sale at the start of 2023. The upcoming Innova was spied testing once again recently. Based on the same, automotive design artist Andra Febrian, has created digital renderings.

Toyota Innova HYCROSS Hybrid Render

Internally codenamed 560B, the new-gen Innova could be named ‘Innova HYCROSS’ when launched. A trademark for this name was filed by the Japanese carmaker in India recently. Like in previous spy shots, the new Innova is expected to boast significant updates on its exterior design. The most notable of those updates is a boxy profile with rounded edges

This is thanks to a flat roofline, a flat tailgate and a more upright D pillar. This should result in a better headroom for third-row passengers. It also gets new alloy wheel designs along with larger rear doors for more convenience for rear occupants. Upfront, new-gen Innova gets a redesigned front face with a flatter nose featuring a revised front grille and headlamp setup.

It also flaunts a muscular front bumper which should provide a very different appearance to the people’s mover. Other notable visual highlights include a new pair of wraparound LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a rear window wiper and a shark-fin antenna.

New Platform

In all probability, the 2023 Innova is expected to be underpinned by a localised version of Toyota’s front-wheel-drive DNGA modular platform which currently underpins MPVs like Veloz and Avanza. This means it is most likely to witness a change in its powertrain department. Going by its new suffix ‘HYCROSS’, the MPV will possibly offer a hybrid powertrain option.

Sources close to the development have revealed that the new-gen Innova will be offered petrol and petrol hybrid powertrain options. There will be no diesel engine on offer this time around. The MPV could be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor which is paired with the brand’s self-charging hybrid tech. Interestingly, Toyota recently shared a teaser of its upcoming hybrid powertrain as part of its new campaign “Hum Hai Hybrid”.

At present, Toyota Innova is powered by either a 2.4-litre diesel unit or a 2.7-litre petrol unit. The former churns out 148 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pushes out 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. Both power mills are available with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic on offer as well.

