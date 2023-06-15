Upcoming TVS Cruiser Patent Leaks Before Launch – Royal Enfield Rival ?

As compared to the current range of TVS motorcycles, the new cruiser appears to have a relatively sober profile

It is known that TVS is working on a new flagship bike. The middleweight segment has registered strong growth and has significant future potential. This makes a strong case for TVS to expand its portfolio and introduce new premium products.

There are various options that can be considered for middleweight segment. It could be a roadster, scrambler, ADV, etc. However, the patent filed by TVS reveals the typical design of a cruiser. Based on whether it is below or above 500cc, the new TVS cruiser will go up against Royal Enfield Meteor 350 or Super Meteor 650.

TVS new cruiser bike – styling and features

TVS new cruiser has a neo-retro profile. It has the old school, laidback look and feel, quite different from the current range of TVS motorcycles. Some of the key highlights include a round headlamp, USD front forks, a large engine, curvy fuel tank and a single exhaust pipe. Users can expect comfortable rides with features such as the wide, swept-back handlebar and forward-set foot pegs.

For the new cruiser, it is possible that TVS could use the expertise of British brand Norton Motorcycles. TVS had acquired Norton Motorcycles in 2020. The deal was valued at around Rs 153 crore. In April 2022, TVS announced investments worth £100 million (more than Rs 1,000 crore) in Norton Motorcycles. With such massive investments, it will be safe to assume that TVS is planning something big. There could be a plan to aggressively target global markets with the new generation of TVS motorcycles.

TVS new cruiser performance, specs

Although TVS new cruiser can be seen with a large, wide-bodied engine, it is not certain if it’s a single-cylinder or twin-cylinder unit. If displacement is around 650cc to 700cc, there’s a likelihood of a twin-cylinder motor. TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles has several big bikes powered by parallel twin motor. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 also utilizes a parallel-twin setup. The 648cc engine churns out 47 PS of max power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

At rear, TVS cruiser is expected to get dual rear shock absorbers. It will be interesting to see what kind of aural experiences the new TVS cruiser comes up with. Surely, TVS will be looking to create something unique and exhilarating.

In terms of launch timelines, there’s no clarity at this point of time. However, it is likely that TVS will be looking to launch the cruiser as soon as possible. TVS is also working on other new products. For example, multiple new electric two-wheelers will be launched in the next 12 to 13 months. These will be in the 5kW to 25kW category. TVS will also launch a naked streetfighter version of the existing bestseller Apache RR310.