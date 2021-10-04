Upcoming Yezdi Adventure Motorcycle To Rival RE Himalayan – Render

After successfully resurrecting Jawa, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends is working on reviving other brands like Yezdi and BSA

Even though Royal Enfield continues to dominate, there’s been a consistent threat from new rivals in recent years. The list includes the likes of Jawa, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the most recent Honda H’ness CB350.

Another rival is expected to emerge soon in the form of new Yezdi motorcycles. There will be a scrambler version, likely to be called Roadking as well as an adventure motorcycle rivalling Himalayan. Both motorcycles are expected to use the same platform and engine.

Upcoming Yezdi Adventure Motorcycle

In terms of equipment and features, Yezdi adventure motorcycle looks familiar to Royal Enfield Himalayan. Even though the bike has a modern design, some retro flavour is evident in features like circular headlamp. Other key features include tall visor, fork gaiters, raised front fender, and larger front wheel.

Rear tyre is shorter and wider, which is similar to that of Royal Enfield Himalayan. Both wheels are spoke units. On Himalayan, the front wheel is 21-inch whereas the rear measures 17-inch. Digital rendering artist, Pratyush Rout has created a few renders of the upcoming Yezdi adventure motorcycle, based on the recent spy shots.

In other matching details, Yezdi adventure motorcycle gets racks at both front and rear. These can support a wide variety of luggage including panniers. Other key features include sporty rear view mirrors, sculpted fuel tank, tank shrouds, upswept exhaust, split seats, short tail section and circular tail lamp and turn indicators.

It is evident that Yezdi adventure motorcycle offers a comfortable, upright riding stance. Foot pegs are almost perpendicular to the rider seat. Handlebar is ergonomically placed, ensuring the least effort for the rider. These features will come handy when riding on highways or long off-road tracks.

Yezdi adventure motorcycle engine

It is possible that Yezdi ADV motorcycle could borrow the 293 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine from Jawa. This unit is capable of generating 27.33 ps of max power and 27.02 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission. To be a better match for Himalayan, Yezdi ADV could get the 334cc unit from Jawa Perak. This unit churns out 30.64 ps / 32.74 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

In comparison, Royal Enfield Himalayan gets its power from a 411cc, air cooled, single cylinder, SOHC motor. It generates 24.3 bhp at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm @ 4000-4500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Yezdi ADV motorcycle has standard telescopic forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. Both wheels have disc brakes and are likely to be offered with dual-channel ABS.

It is being speculated that Yezdi motorcycles will be the most affordable range from Classic Legends. This could provide a definitive advantage to these motorcycles. For reference, Jawa range starts at Rs 1.78 lakh for single-channel ABS and Rs 1.87 lakh for dual-channel ABS. Perak is available at a starting price of Rs 2.06 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Himalayan on the other hand, is priced from Rs 2.1 lakh, ex-sh.