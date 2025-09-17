Updated 2025 BMW G 310 RR Teased – Launch Soon

With a strategic partnership in place, BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor have embarked on a journey to establish a versatile portfolio based on a co-developed 310cc platform. Based on this platform, BMW offered G 310 R (street naked), G 310 GS (ADV tourer) and G 310 RR (supersport) motorcycles.

The G 310 RR supersport offering is a badge engineered product of TVS Apache RR 310, which was bestowed with a slew of upgrades last year. Now, BMW Motorrad India has teased an updated version of G 310 RR which is expected to carry forward similar upgrades that Apache RR 310 got last year.

2025 BMW G 310 RR Teased

G 310 RR is BMW Motorrad’s most affordable supersport motorcycle. It is on the verge of getting a major update. The company has teased an updated 2025 BMW G 310 RR on social media. The motorcycle teased is highly likely to be G 310 RR as its rear element matches with this teaser.

In the caption, BMW Motorrad wrote “The race has begun. It’s just you and 309 other riders. Can you guess what’s coming? Stay tuned”. This teaser is sort of a cliffhanger because the phrase ‘309 other riders’ could mean a couple of things. For starters, it could mean a limited edition version of current G 310 RR with enhanced appeal limited to just 309 units.

What to expect?

The more probable possibility is an updated version of G 310 RR with similar upgrades we saw with 2024 TVS Apache RR 310. These include aero winglets for added downforce, a transparent clutch cover and other design upgrades. In the engine department, we can expect lighter forged pistons and other components for 10% higher performance.

Revised metrics include up to 38 PS of peak power at 9800 RPM and up to 29 Nm of peak torque. Other additions include a bi-directional quick-shifter, sticky Michelin Road 5 tyres, TPMS, a 6-axis IMU for an enhanced electronic rider aids that included cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control and many more.

All these elements featured with 2024 Apache RR 310 could make their way into updated 2025 BMW G 310 RR and breathe a fresh life in it. Because the displacement is lower than 350cc, 2025 BMW G 310 RR is likely to come with a compelling price tag now that GST 2.0 reforms have been announced. Launch date is not revealed, but might happen soon enough.