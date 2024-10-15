2025 Citroen C4 and C4X SUV Debuts – Mild Hybrid, EV and ICE

When compared to their pre-facelift counterparts, updated Citroen C4 and C4X brings a radical design language, lending a new look

While the company is struggling with sales in global markets, Citroen is pushing forward with its well-established models with the C4 tag. Apart from showcasing C5 Aircross Concept, the company also showcased the 2025 Citroen C4 and C4X at Paris Auto Show 2024. Let’s take a closer look at these offerings.

2025 Citroen C4 And C4X

Based on the affordable CMP platform, Citroen C4 and C4X have received mid-life facelifts and were showcased at Paris Auto Show 2024. Both vehicles feature Citroen’s newest design language and show radical new look. Citroen is offering ICE-only, mild hybrid and fully electric powertrain options with 2025 C4 and C4X.

Both these vehicles are very closely related, but differ significantly when it comes to their side profile design. The one on C4 looks slightly convoluted, while C4X bears a far more soothing design. The main change on these vehicles is replacing Citroen’s Chevron logo with the newer Oval one, that looks more appealing.

Bulbous headlight designs on current models have been replaced with far sleeker LED headlight arrangement. Fog lights have been repositioned and front bumper is now much sharper. Side profile is carried over, but gets new design for alloy wheels.

Rear gets a major redesign with C4 and the new tail lights lend a far better appeal than before. These LED tail lights are positioned below the spoiler now, for a cleaner look. C4X coupe SUV, on the other hand, retains its sloping coupe rear profile entirely, as it was a more appealing and didn’t need any changes.

Overall, C4X gets very few updates at the rear and sides, but still looks far more appealing than C4. On the inside, changes are limited and most of the elements are carried over. The new oval logo on steering wheel, an all-black interior theme with gloss black and metallic accents are notable elements.

Interior updates

The main changes here are the addition of a 7-inch fully digital TFT screen for instrumentation that supports navigation among other features. Other notable new elements with updated Citroen C4 and C4X are updated seats. The company calls it Citroen Advanced Comfort seats, which gets thicker foam padding.

In Europe, 2025 Citroen C4 and C4X gets a mild-hybrid powertrain based on a 1.2L turbocharged engine that makes up to 134 bhp of peak system power. The electric versions come equipped with up to 54 kWh of battery promising up to 425 km of range on a single charge. European pricing will be revealed at launch.