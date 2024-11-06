Updated Hero Mavrick 440 Showcased At EICMA – New Features, Components

Updated Hero Mavrick 440 will receive a price hike or it might be launched as a new top-spec variant while base price is retained

EICMA 2024 has proved to be a very busy event for Hero MotoCorp. The company showcased four new products on this global stage and showcased a bunch of other offerings. One of the important showcases has to be the updated Hero Mavrick 440 which gets improved features and componentry. Let’s take a look.

Updated Hero Mavrick 440

At the prestigious stage of EICMA 2024, Hero MotoCorp unveiled a new version of its global electric scooter called Vida Z. Debuting the company’s first-ever 250cc engine, we saw Xtreme 250R street naked and Karizma XMR 250 supersport. Lastly, we also saw Hero showcasing the Xpusle 210 with a major design overhaul.

While these four new motorcycles stole all the limelight, the showcasing of the updated version of Hero Mavrick 440 took a backseat. However, the company’s efforts to radically overhaul its premium vehicle lineup are commendable. Hero is even investing heavily in premium Premia dealerships that will cater to pricier bikes.

Currently, Mavrick 440 is Hero’s biggest motorcycle yet. It is spawned by the 440 platform jointly developed between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. Both these brands have benefited from this platform. Harley’s X440 is positioned as the more premium one and it had a few attributes to justify that tag.

While Mavrick 440 was positioned below X440 in the hierarchy with slightly less flashy features and equipment. Now, Hero is changing that and has showcased a more kitted-out version of its Mavrick 440 with equipment in line with what is seen on Harley-Davidson X440.

What are the new features?

Improving the perception of Mavrick 440, Hero has added a few premium elements that were only seen with pricier Harley X440. These are USD telescopic front forks finished in a lovely Gold shade and a more sophisticated TFT instrument cluster with advanced connectivity features like Bluetooth and navigation.

With the addition of USD front forks, Mavrick 440’s handling characteristics will go up too, just like its overall design quotient has. One should expect sharper handling and more steering feedback. With the addition of TFT colour instrument cluster, overall premium quotient has gone up.

At the heart, updated Hero Mavrick 440 comes equipped with the same 440cc oil-cooled single-cylinder mill that generates 27 bhp and 36 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Interestingly, the weight has gone down by 2kg from 191 kg kerb weight to 189 kg. Launch timeline in India is not revealed yet.

