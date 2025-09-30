2026 Hero Xtreme 125R Unveiled At Dealer Event – New Screen, Cruise Control

In January 2024, Hero MotoCorp launched its first ever sporty 125cc motorcycle in the form of Xtreme 125R. This soon emerged as the best-selling motorcycle within the Xtreme lineup which stretches all the way till the quarter-litre Xtreme 250R. A year and a half into its launch, Hero has unveiled an updated version of this machine. Let’s take a closer look.

Updated Hero Xtreme 125R Unveiled

Hero MotoCorp has recently unveiled the updated Xtreme 125R at an event. However, this was not a media event or a public show of any kind. In fact, this was an exclusive dealer event where the updated Xtreme 160R with cruise control was also showcased. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Ankit who provided us with these images from the event.

One look at the new updated Hero Xtreme 125R, we can see that it gets an all new colourway. Not only is this colourway new, it is inspired by its bigger brother Xtreme 250R launched earlier this year. We get a Red and Black combination along with refreshed graphics which give it fresh aesthetics with a more premium vibe.

Immediately visible are the new bar-end mirrors that will lend a sportier aesthetic. Also, it looks like Hero has updated handlebar with a taller one which might offer a more commanding riding posture than before. We can see Xtreme badging on dual-tone fuel tank and 125 graphic on its muscular tank shrouds.

Other design elements are carried over as before. We still get the same LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED tail lights and LED turn indicators, RSU telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock setup, spit seat with split grab rails. Wheels look like they’re the same, but there might be fatter tyres.

Cruise Control with New Colour LCD Cluster

Even the 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine will be carried over with 11.4 bhp of peak power and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While they are not visible from these spy shots, other notable upgrades to 2025 Hero Xtreme 125 unveiled, include a new colour LCD cluster and addition of cruise control.

As per the attendees of this event, 2025 Xtreme 125R gets the same colour LCD cluster as the Xtreme 250R and the recently launched Glamour X. It will get updated switchgear to operate this new instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth and navigation. Also shared with Glamour X is the cruise control feature which immediate rivals do not have.

Speaking of rivals, the updated Hero Xtreme 125R seems to be a calculated move to counter the recently launched Honda CB125 Hornet, which is loaded to the gills with features like USD telescopic front forks, TFT cluster and more. 2025 Xtreme 125R will lock horns with TVS Raider 125 as well.

