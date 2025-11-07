Updated Hero Xtreme 250R, Karizma 250 and Xoom 160 Showcased at EICMA

At the 2025 EICMA Show, Hero MotoCorp has set up a large pavilion and showcased its future mobility directions in the form of multiple concepts. Apart from the futuristic 3W trike and the electric car (quadricycle) with gullwing doors, there were production-spec versions of Xpulse 210 Dakar Edition and Mavrick 440 Scrambler (Hunk 440 SX). Hat tip top automotive enthusiast Ankit who brought these developments to our attention.

Amidst all these, there were three exhibits that missed the hype train and went unnoticed. These include updated Xtreme 250R, updated Karizma XMR 250 and an updated Xoom 160. These updated versions bring quality-of-life improvements to these vehicles that will provide an overall better experience to end users. Let’s take a closer look at GeoMotoBikes’ video covering all three.

Updated Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R was launched earlier this year as the company’s flagship Xtreme street naked motorcycle. Priced at Rs 1.66 lakh, Xtreme 250R is one of the most VFM proposition in the quarter-litre segment, offering 29.5 bhp and 25 Nm, from its 249.03cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine.

Now, Hero MotoCorp has showcased an updated version of this Xtreme 250R motorcycle at EICMA Show in the form of Hunk 250R. Visually, this motorcycle remains unchanged as most of the updates are in features. It now gets an electronic throttle that has enabled Cruise Control feature with Xtreme 250R. There could be a Type-C USB port as well.

Updated Karizma XMR 250

While Hero MotoCorp has not launched Karizma XMR 250 yet, it has already been updated when compared to what was showcased at last year’s EICMA. Like updated Xtreme 250R, updated Karizma XMR 250 gets an electronic throttle (ride-by-wire) and Cruise Control. Karizma XMR 250 might launch in the country soon.

Updated Xoom 160

Just like how Hero MotoCorp updated Karizma XMR 250 before launch, we wished a similar treatment was given to Xoom 160 ADV scooter. Between unveiling it in 2023 EICMA and launching it in 2025, Xoom 160 didn’t gain any new features while the game had moved forward. This created a disconnect between Hero’s recent advancements and Xoom 160 launched.

Hero seems to be on damage control as an updated Xoom 160 was just showcased at EICMA 2025. The main updates include LED turn indicators replacing the halogen ones, rear disc brake replacing drum unit (dual channel ABS likely) and there seems to be an updated instrument cluster that could be the same colour LCD unit seen on Xtreme 250R.

There’s still no Cruise Control on Xoom 160 even though Hero offers this feature on a 125cc budget commuter. A ride-by-wire system could have helped Hero to retune the unusually long throttle action on current Xoom 160. The same switchgear as current India-spec model has been carried over. Even the Xoom 125 gets much more premium switchgear than this flagship scooter.









