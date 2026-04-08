Updated Jeep Compass Base Sport Variant Reach Showrooms – More Equipment

The Compass premium C Segment SUV has been the entry-level portal into the Jeep world for Indian SUV buyers for a long time. In 2026, Jeep seems to have silently given the Compass a multitude of updates to make it appear better-equipped than it did before and boost its sales prospect. Prices still start at Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look at these updates.

Updated Jeep Compass Base Sport Variant

Jeep Compass seems to have gotten a couple of updates in the past few months, especially to the base Sport variant. There have been recorded instances from 6-7 months ago of base Compass Sport with 2 airbags and 17-inch single-tone alloy wheels. Taking this as the baseline, Compass base Sport variant might have received two updates.

There are recorded instances from three weeks ago where Jeep gave Compass Sport variant 6 airbags, but it retained the 17-inch single-tone alloys wheels. For April 2026, Jeep Compass Sport variant seems to have received a second update where it gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a colour instrument cluster.

This information was provided to us by Shanmuga P Mayilvaganan, who has just booked a Jeep Compass Sport variant. He observed these updates during the PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection). The source further mentioned that waiting period for this vehicle was around 3 months and the dealership personnel were not aware of these developments either.

In the pictures, we can see larger 18-inch alloy wheels in a dual-tone finish with Jeep Compass base Sport variant, which is usually seen with top variants like Model-S (not Tesla). The source also confirmed that there was a colour MID screen with Compass Sport base variant, which is not lit in the pictures. Also, 6 airbags as standard now, which could have been existed for some time.

Specs & Features

It has to be noted that Sport variant came with an LCD MID screen in the instrument cluster. Other notable features in Compass base Sport variant include LED reflector headlights, all-four disc brakes, rear washer and wiper, rear defogger, manual climate control, steering-mounted controls, an infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others.

Where comfort is concerned, front and rear armrests, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, height-adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic steering adjust and a puncture repair kit (no spare wheel) are notable too. There is only one 2.0L Diesel engine option with 170 PS and 350 Nm, mated to a sole 6-speed manual gearbox with updated Jeep Compass base Sport variant.











