Updated KTM RC 125 India Launch Likely This Month – Rivals Yamaha R15

Upon its launch, the new KTM RC 125 will lock its horns against Yamaha YZF R15 V3 and is expected to be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

A few days ago, KTM officially unveiled its updated range of RC models for the global market including RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390. The new generation RC models have received a plethora of upgrades over the current-gen models in terms of styling as well as dynamics.

The Austrian brand is likely to kickstart the new-gen models with launch of the entry-level model of the RC range. Like its more powerful siblings, RC 125 gets significant styling updates in comparison to its predecessor. The fully-faired sports bike takes design inspiration from RC8 that has now been discontinued in the global market.

Updated Design

Speaking of its design, the new-gen RC 125 adopts a curvier styling which appears more aerodynamic in nature thanks to the multiple cuts and creases along the new body panels. Upfront, the fascia has been completely revised which now features a new single-pod LED headlamp unit, a stark departure from the twin-beam headlights in the outgoing model. The headlight is flanked by trendy boomerang-shaped LED DRLs on both sides which double up as turn indicators.

Major updates have been made to the side fairings which are larger and lighter and provide aerodynamic support with large air dams. The new RC 125 rolls on new 5-spoke alloy wheels which are lighter than the ones on the current model. The fuel tank looks even more muscular with a larger 13.7-litre capacity. Other notable styling highlights include a clip-on handlebar, a raised tail section, a split seating setup, and a swept-up exhaust.

New Colour Schemes, Features

The entry-level supersport motorcycle will receive new colour schemes in offing which include two dual-tone options including white with orange and black with orange colour options. Orange-coloured alloy rims further lend the bike its signature KTM visual appeal. Riding posture remains committed with slightly rear-centred footpegs and a short handlebar.

Updates have also been made to the equipment which now gets a new LCD instrument cluster. The latest console should also provide connectivity in the form of Bluetooth. Further, it also gets a full LED lighting setup.

Upgraded Performance

Major updates have been made underneath the skin of the bike including a new trellis frame with a bolt-on rear subframe which is 1.5 kg lighter. The new frame ensures better control and handling at high speeds. Suspension duties are handled by USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear embraced by an alloy swingarm. These are factory tuned to deliver better track performance.

Small updates made to the powertrain also claimed to have improved the performance vastly. The new-gen RC 125 will feature the same 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which pumps out 14.5 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque in the current model. In the upcoming iteration, these figures are expected to be slightly higher thanks to a new cooling system with a larger airbox – resulting in ultra-slick throttle response.