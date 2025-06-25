Updated Mahindra Scorpio N Teased – New Features, Technology

Mahindra is on a spree of updating its SUV portfolio currently on sale. We have test mules spotted of updated XUV400 speculated to be called XUV3XO EV, XUV700 facelift, Thar facelift and next generation of Bolero Neo. While the mid-spec S5 variant of Scorpio Classic was never launched, Mahindra is keen on launching an updated Scorpio N.

First ever teaser of an updated Scorpio N has gone live on Mahindra’s social media handles. There was no particular launch date revealed with this teaser, but the updated Scorpio N is set to launch sooner than later. Improved features list is the primary expectation from this update. Let’s take a look at the possibilities.

Updated Mahindra Scorpio N Teased

Ever since it was launched in 2022, Mahindra Scorpio N has witnessed unprecedented demand and interests among Indian buyers. It continues to be the only vehicle in India which garnered over 1 lakh bookings in just 30 minutes from starting the online booking window. Marketed as ‘Big Daddy’ of SUVs, Scorpio N has a major fan following owing to its size quotient and road presence.

With the updated Mahindra Scorpio N teased by the company, there is a possibility of the company retaining design attributes, while updating features list. With this updated Scorpio N, there are a few expectations from buyers and automotive fraternity. Primary of which is Level-2 ADAS with comprehensive autonomous features.

This is also a major necessity for Mahindra Scorpio N to sell it in export markets like Australia. There, AEB (Auto Emergency Braking) has been mandated since 2023 and Mahindra managed to continue selling Scorpio N in Australia without AEB by the skin of its teeth. But the company was expected to offer ADAS features in mid 2025 to continue sales in Australia.

What else can we expect?

The just teased updated Scorpio N is expected to bring other updates like a panoramic sunroof among others. One can even expect rear ventilated seats with 6-seater variants and a larger 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Powertrains are likely to be the same as current model. These include a 2.0L 4-cyl Turbo Petrol engine with up to 200 bhp and 380 Nm and a 2.2L 4-cyl Turbo Diesel engine with up to 172 bhp and 400 Nm. Both 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options will continue along with 4X4 transfer case, depending on trim levels.