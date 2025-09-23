Car News
On
September 23, 2025 9:27 am

2025 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Spied At Dealer Yard Before Launch

By Akshay Kulkarni
Updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD reach showrooms

India’s best-selling traditional SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, is on the verge of updating its popular lifestyle off-roader. We’re not talking about the Thar Roxx, which is already maxed out in terms of equipment, but about its 3-Door counterpart, Thar. This is a much-needed update for the lifestyle SUV that changed the landscape of SUVs in India.

Ahead of an official launch, updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door has been reaching showrooms. Latest spy video by Shivuz Garage shows some of the key highlights of this soon-to-launch SUV in terms of added features and equipment. Let’s take a closer look.

Updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD reach showrooms

Updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD

Since the Thar was first launched in 2020, Mahindra has evolved the nameplate further with Thar Roxx. However, Thar 3-Door continued to be the way it was, in need of thorough update. That is exactly what Mahindra seems to be doing and updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door model has been reaching showrooms ahead of an official launch.

2025 Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD

The recent spy video taken inside a Mahindra dealership shows some of the key exterior and interior updates with 2025 Thar RWD. On the outside, not a lot seems to be changed. Updated 2025 Thar retains its wheel design as before, wrapped with CEAT A/T tyres. What’s new is that Mahindra is offering five alloy wheels again, which was removed earlier this year.

2025 Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD

Other notable changes at the rear include addition of rear washer and wiper, on top of rear defogger, which was already on offer. There’s a reverse camera now, mounted in the same fashion as Thar Roxx. Sadly, the video does not show whether this new model gets a rear disc brake and internally operated fuel filler cap.

2025 Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD

What was a surprise is that 2025 Mahindra Thar seems to get the same fascia as before with reflector headlights and fog lights carried over. Previous spy shots showed 2025 Thar with a similar fascia as Thar Roxx with grille and lighting elements shared with Thar Roxx, which is not the case with this particular model.

2025 Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD

Major Interior Update

Most of the changes with this update can be seen on the inside. Updated Mahindra Thar gets a new steering wheel and a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen, shared with Thar Roxx. Other notable additions include a wireless charging pad, front armrest, revised door trims with power window switches and soft-touch elements.

What isn’t part of the package as opposed to expectations include ventilated seats, ADAS, auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, keyless go with push-button start, a sunroof (even though it is not necessary), a TFT instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake and others. Mechanically, it should remain identical to current model offered with 4WD variants as well.

Also read – Mahindra GST 2.0 model-wise benefits announced

This post was last modified on September 23, 2025 9:36 am

Related Post



Receive News On Phone - Join Rush Lane Whatsapp Group / Telegram Group.

Join Rush Lane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, MemeLane, InfoLane, SnagLane.