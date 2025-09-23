2025 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Spied At Dealer Yard Before Launch

India’s best-selling traditional SUV manufacturer, Mahindra Auto, is on the verge of updating its popular lifestyle off-roader. We’re not talking about the Thar Roxx, which is already maxed out in terms of equipment, but about its 3-Door counterpart, Thar. This is a much-needed update for the lifestyle SUV that changed the landscape of SUVs in India.

Ahead of an official launch, updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door has been reaching showrooms. Latest spy video by Shivuz Garage shows some of the key highlights of this soon-to-launch SUV in terms of added features and equipment. Let’s take a closer look.

Updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door RWD

Since the Thar was first launched in 2020, Mahindra has evolved the nameplate further with Thar Roxx. However, Thar 3-Door continued to be the way it was, in need of thorough update. That is exactly what Mahindra seems to be doing and updated Mahindra Thar 3-Door model has been reaching showrooms ahead of an official launch.

The recent spy video taken inside a Mahindra dealership shows some of the key exterior and interior updates with 2025 Thar RWD. On the outside, not a lot seems to be changed. Updated 2025 Thar retains its wheel design as before, wrapped with CEAT A/T tyres. What’s new is that Mahindra is offering five alloy wheels again, which was removed earlier this year.

Other notable changes at the rear include addition of rear washer and wiper, on top of rear defogger, which was already on offer. There’s a reverse camera now, mounted in the same fashion as Thar Roxx. Sadly, the video does not show whether this new model gets a rear disc brake and internally operated fuel filler cap.

What was a surprise is that 2025 Mahindra Thar seems to get the same fascia as before with reflector headlights and fog lights carried over. Previous spy shots showed 2025 Thar with a similar fascia as Thar Roxx with grille and lighting elements shared with Thar Roxx, which is not the case with this particular model.

Major Interior Update

Most of the changes with this update can be seen on the inside. Updated Mahindra Thar gets a new steering wheel and a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen, shared with Thar Roxx. Other notable additions include a wireless charging pad, front armrest, revised door trims with power window switches and soft-touch elements.

What isn’t part of the package as opposed to expectations include ventilated seats, ADAS, auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, keyless go with push-button start, a sunroof (even though it is not necessary), a TFT instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake and others. Mechanically, it should remain identical to current model offered with 4WD variants as well.

Also read – Mahindra GST 2.0 model-wise benefits announced