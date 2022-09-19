Updated Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) Top Variant – First Look Walkaround

Considering its best-in-class performance numbers, 5-star safety rating and multiple segment-first features, XUV300 is an underperformer in terms of sales

Even though XUV300 offers a comprehensive range of features, it is still to reach the top 3 rankings in sub-4m SUV segment. This space is currently dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Consumer perceptions and decision making are hard to comprehend and it seems a bit biased in case of XUV300.

Ahead of the peak festive season, Mahindra will be launching facelift version of XUV300. Details are already out and the SUV is largely the same as earlier. However, there are a few changes that might be of value to potential customers.

XUV300 facelift W8(O) top-variant walkaround

Visually, one of the key updates for XUV300 facelift is Mahindra’s new twin-peaks logo. As compared to the earlier oval-shaped logo, this one is apparently a lot sharper and easily noticeable. It seems to compliment the SUV’s overall profile in a much better way. It is likely that this new logo has been purposefully designed to be future-ready, as it will also be seen on upcoming Mahindra born-electric SUVs. The new logo has already been used for other Mahindra cars such as XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and new Bolero.

Mahindra new twin-peaks logo can also be seen on the alloy wheels and rear boot lid. Inside, the new logo sits pretty on the steering wheel. The welcome screen of 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system has also been updated to display the new logo. In terms of cosmetic updates, there are no other major changes to XUV300 facelift. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credited to Yash9w.

Functional features are largely the same as earlier for XUV300 facelift. There may not be an immediate need to upgrade the equipment list, as XUV300 already offers several best-in-class and segment-first features. For example, SUV300 has front parking sensors, longest-in-segment wheelbase of 2,600 mm, dual-zone automatic AC with memory settings, tyre position display, all 4 disc brakes, 6-airbags, and steering modes of Comfort, Normal and Sport.

Talking about the wish list for XUV300, some features that are missing include wireless charging and rear AC vents. An updated dashboard, along with a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system will also work great. However, these haven’t been included for XUV300 2022 facelift.

More powerful petrol motor

While XUV300 already has best-in-segment torque output for both engine options, the turbo petrol motor has been tuned to deliver even higher power and torque. In its current form, the 1.2-litre petrol motor generates 108 PS and 200 Nm. The retuned motor will deliver an additional 20 PS and 30 Nm.

This engine configuration is likely to be offered with top-spec variants. Enthusiasts who prioritize performance will surely be looking to test drive XUV300 facelift. In case of the 1.5-litre turbo diesel motor, it continues in the same format as earlier, delivering 115 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines have transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed AutoSHIFT.