Updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Meteor 350 Launch After Classic 350 Facelift

With the updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Meteor 350, we can expect more features as standard, similar to Classic 350 facelift

Royal Enfield dominates the sub-500cc motorcycle segment with products like Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350. An updated version of Classic 350 will be launched on 12th August. After that, Royal Enfield is also expected to introduce the Bullet 350 facelift and Meteor 350 facelift.

Updated Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Meteor 350

A variant rejig is likely for the facelift versions of Bullet 350 and Meteor 350. New colour options could be introduced as well. LED tail lamp and pilot lamp can be made standard for all variants of Meteor 350 facelift. Meteor 350 already offers LED headlamps, which will be carried forward.

Bullet 350 facelift will have relatively fewer changes in comparison to Meteor 350 and Classic 350 facelifts. The new Bullet 350 is just around a year old, as it was launched in September 2023. It was the last 350cc Royal Enfield bike to be upgraded with the new engine and chassis.

It remains to be seen if some new tech features are introduced with Bullet 350 facelift and Meteor 350 facelift. In the traditional sense, Royal Enfield bikes are preferred more for their dominating road presence, robust performance and powerful exhaust note. However, as consumer preferences are evolving in favour of advanced tech features, there can be a possibility for such upgrades.

Existing Bullet 350 has a fairly basic tech setup, as evident with the digi-analogue instrument console. This new instrument console was part of the updates introduced with the new-gen Bullet 350 last year. It is unlikely that it will witness any major changes. Bullet 350 is also equipped with a USB port.

Possibility of new tech features are more with the Meteor 350 that caters to a diverse set of users. It includes a large section of the younger generation. In its current form, Meteor 350 is equipped with a retro-inspired, digi-analogue instrument panel. There’s a floating LCD screen and built-in Tripper navigation. A USB charging port is available under the clutch lever. With the Royal Enfield App, users can access a lot more features including call alerts on the Tripper.

No Major mechanical updates

Bullet 350 facelift and Meteor 350 facelift will continue using the 349cc single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine. It churns out 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, and is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. Suspension and braking systems will also be carried forward. Bullet 350 has 41 mm telescopic forks at front and twin tube emulsion shock absorbers at rear with 6-step adjustable preload.

Braking setup comprises 300 mm and 270 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. Meteor 350 has the same configuration for the suspension and braking systems. Both bikes are offered with dual-channel ABS. While Bullet 350 has spoke wheels with tube-type tyres, Meteor 350 comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, depending on variants.

Powertrains for both the motorcycles will remain the same. Based on the overall quantum of updates, prices could be increased slightly for Bullet 350 facelift and Meteor 350 facelift. These are currently available at a starting price of Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 2.06 lakh, respectively.