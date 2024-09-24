Updated Tata Nexon EV Launched, Starting Rs 13.99L – Bigger Battery, More Range, New Red Dark Edition

The updated Tata Nexon EV will remain unchanged in exterior and interior, but the new Red Dark Edition gets new styling elements

Tata Nexon EV is currently among the best-selling electric cars in India. Nexon features high up on the sub-compact SUV sales charts with boost from its electric counterpart, Nexon EV.

Tata Motors has just updated Nexon EV with a bigger battery for more range than before. This is the second major update to Nexon EV since it was launched. Packing the bigger battery, updated Tata Nexon EV prices now start from Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Let’s take a look.

Updated Tata Nexon EV Launched

Although it has been only around a year since Nexon EV facelift was launched, Tata has updated it. This update is not cosmetic and revolves around the car’s powertrain. Namely, packing a bigger battery than before.

Trim lineup for updated Tata Nexon EV start from Creative and end at top-spec Empowered+ trim. With a larger 45 kWh battery pack comes a commanding price increment of Rs 70,000 over the 40 kWh counterpart. With the larger battery, claimed range has been increased to 489 km on a single charge.

On the outside, updated Nexon EV continues to get LED projector headlamps with connecting DRLs, a closed-off front grille, body creases, full-width LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators and reversing lights. 16-inch alloy wheels get an aerodynamic shape to reduce air drag.

On the inside, top-spec variants get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This larger touchscreen is also seen on the Curvv, Harrier and Safari. A fully digital driver’s display, touch-based AC panel, two-spoke flat-bottom steering with a back-lit Tata logo, fancy gear selector, sunroof, ventilated front seats and wireless phone charger are notable highlights.

Safety is in the form of 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera along with electronic stability control, parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system, among others.

New Red Dark Edition

Along with updating Nexon EV, Tata Motors has also launched a new Red Dark Edition as well. This stylised trim is only available with top-spec Empowered+ trim. Priced at Rs 17.19 lakh (Ex-sh), Nexon EV Red Dark Edition costs an extra Rs 20,000.

Nexon EV Red Dark Edition gets Carbon Black body colour, Piano Jet Black R16 alloy wheels, #Dark mascots, 2D Tata logo, Charcoal Grey roofrails and other highlights on the outside. Inside, the main highlight is Red upholstery, which perfectly complements the Satin Midnight Black finish on the inside. Nexon EV Red Dark Edition also gets exclusive UI and UX screens, which is a nice touch.