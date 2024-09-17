Updated Tata Punch Launched With New Features – Affordable Sunroof Variants

With the updated Punch, Tata Motors has made it vastly more appealing than it already was, which could yield them a major sales boost

Tata Motors heralds in the festive season with multiple offers and discounts. Their best-seller, Punch, just got a minor update which could prove a major boost in sales. Tata Punch is positioned above the Tiago and below Nexon. The Punch SUV is among the best-selling cars in India across all genres.

With the new update, Tata has added a few necessary features. Making Punch a lot more complete than it ever was. Prices for updated Tata Punch start from Rs 6.12 lakh (Ex-sh) and the overall trim hierarchy and variants along with mechanical aspects have been carried over.

Updated Tata Punch Launched

Up until now, Tata Punch got enough features and creature comforts to position it below the Nexon. This way, Tata created a clear distinction between Punch and Nexon. However, with the updated model, Tata Punch is now much closer to a Nexon, than it ever was, packing in more features and creature comforts.

For starters, Tata Punch continues to be sold in Pure, Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Adventure S, Adventure+ S, Accomplished+, Accomplished+ S, Creative+, and Creative+ S trim levels. Or Personas, as Tata Motors calls them. The new features are also likely to make it to Punch facelift which has been spied testing.

Punch used to get features such as a single-pane sunroof, reverse parking sensors with camera, cruise control, start/stop button, a 7 inch Harman infotainment system supporting wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speaker sound system, dual front airbags, ABS and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Punch is renowned for being the most affordable 5 Star crash-rated vehicle on sale in India.

With the recent update, Tata has given Punch a few niceties like a front centre armrest and rear AC vents to enhance comfort for front and rear occupants. Catering the tech-savvy audience, Tata is offering the larger 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There is a wireless charging pad now for front occupants and Tata is even bundling faster Type-C USB charging port. There are new variants in Creative and Adventure trim levels and Tata is also offering more affordable sunroof variants with Punch as well.

Engine Specs

Engine specs also remain unchanged and updated Tata Punch continues to be powered by a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine offering 84 bhp of peak power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 3,300 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox options. As seen with the leaked brochures, Punch CNG has received similar feature upgrades as well. Interestingly, there was no price hike announced by Tata Motors as of yet.