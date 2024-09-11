Updated TVS Apache RR 310 Launch On September 16th – What To Expect?

TVS is expected to launch the updated Apache RR 310cc on September 16th, packing the motorcycle with all the features from Apache RTR 310

The first set of spy shots of an updated Apache RR 310 went viral on the internet recently. These spy shots showed updated bodywork with improved aerodynamics and is expected to get all the gadgetry and electronics that Apache RTR 310 has. Now, TVS has revealed an official launch date, which is set for 16th of September, 2024.

Updated TVS Apache RR 310

As seen in the official invite from TVS Motor, we can see the Chang Circuit in Thailand. The lap board shows a few interesting stats like the fastest lap of 1.49.742s and a top speed of 215.9 km/h. As of now, we are not sure whether these numbers are of the production-spec Apache RR 310 or a track-only derivative based on this motorcycle.

Either way, these numbers demonstrate TVS’ rich racing heritage and pedigree. The company has been promoting safe motorsport activities for a very long time. In the invite, TVS has mentioned “Our machines have shattered records”. “Now they are crafted to redefine excellence”.

Global premiere of this upcoming TVS Motor motorcycle will happen on 16th September, 3.30 PM IST. This upcoming motorcycle will get all the new electronics and features that we first saw on the Apache RTR 310. The cooled seat feature will probably make it to Apache RR 310 as well.

TVS has gone overboard with aerodynamics, this time around, and is even offering winglets at the front. These winglets aim to improve aerodynamics. Reducing wingtip vortices and stabilising the motorcycle during braking and cornering are the primary objectives of these winglets.

Expected Specs & Attributes

As far as powertrain is concerned, it will be powered by a 312.2 cc reverse-inclined liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor which kicks out 35.08 bhp of peak power and 28.7 Nm of peak torque, similar to Apache RTR 310. Features like a slipper clutch, TPMS, ride-by-wire throttle, a quick-shifter (Bi-directional), and cooled seat are expected features.

Similar to Apache RTR 310, the updated TVS Apache RR 310 will feature a plethora of electronic rider aids included in the BTO packs. We’re talking about Dynamic stability control, Cornering ABS, Rear lift-off control, Cornering cruise control, Slope dependant control, Cruise control, Wheelie control and Cornering traction control among others.

All these will be unlocked by a 6-axis IMU on this motorcycle. Bike’s specifications and features are not confirmed yet. More details regarding this motorcycle might emerge in the near future. When launched, it will be rivaling the likes of KTM RC390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, BMW G310 RR and others.