Updated Yezdi Scrambler May Launch On 23rd April – Details

When the first set of spy shots of Yezdi Roadster leaked online in July 2025, there was another motorcycle accompanying them in the rain. That motorcycle under testing was an updated Yezdi Scrambler. While the updated Roadster launched last year in Mumbai, Scrambler launch was postponed to later.

Time seems to be ripe now and Classic Legends is launching a new motorcycle on April 23rd, 2026. Speculations suggest that Classic Legends is launching a new Scrambler product and it is not confirmed whether it will be Yezdi Scrambler or BSA Scrambler 650 or both. Let’s take a closer look.

Updated Yezdi Scrambler

In 2025, Classic Legends updated two out of the three Yezdi motorcycles on offer. Yezdi Adventure was updated first, followed by Yezdi Roadster. On the other hand, Yezdi Scrambler continued to remain as is, even though testing had commenced and it was spied testing on public roads alongside 2025 Roadster.

This update to Yezdi Scrambler is quite special too as it is expected to come with extensive weight saving measures to offer a peppy character over current model. Bringing numbers for perspective, current Yezdi Scrambler weighs 182 kg with a fuel tank capacity of 12.5L. Wheelbase is 1,403 mm and seat height is 800 mm.

With updated Yezdi Scrambler spied testing before, we can see multiple weight saving measures. For starters, we can see rear luggage rack has been removed, which could be offered only as an accessory. We can see a new handlebar without the brace. The main weight saving attribute is likely to be the removal of left-side exhaust.

Removing left-side exhaust will reduce a considerable amount of weight. Spy shots have revealed a circular instrument cluster, rear twin-shock suspension and circular LED tail light flanked by smaller LED turn indicators as current model. Headlight guard, a front beak, wire-spoke wheels and the 334cc liquid-cooled engine with 29.1 PS and 28.2 Nm might be continued.

Could it be a BSA Scrambler 650?

Another probability for this upcoming launch on April 23rd, 2026, is BSA Scrambler 650. This is a Scrambler version of Gold Star 650 and it was first showcased in November 2022 and the production version is on sale in a few markets. It is offered in three colours and packs the same 652cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 45 bhp and 55 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.