Verna-based Kia K3 Scores 5-Star In Latin NCAP – Safety Top Priority

All stakeholders are delighted, as Kia K3 is the brand’s first car to get 5-star rating in Latin NCAP

In a significant development, Verna-based Kia K3 has received top safety ratings in Latin NCAP crash tests. The ratings are applicable on the K3/K3 Sedan and K3 Hatchback/Cross. It marks a major milestone, since earlier Kia cars tested by Latin NCAP had received max 3-star rating.

Kia K3 Latin NCAP – safety kit

The model tested has safety features such as frontal airbags, side head curtain airbag, side chest airbag and side pelvis airbag. There is belt pretensioner, belt loadlimiter, ISOFIX, seat belt reminder, ESC standard, speed assist system and GTR 9 – UN 127 pedestrian protection. Kia K3 was assessed for frontal impact, pole impact, side impact, whiplash and pedestrian protection. Safety features such as ESC and various AEB functions were also assessed.

Adult Safety rating

For the driver and front passenger, Kia K3 has received 89% marks. Head and neck protection was rated good for both driver and front passenger. For the chest, the driver had adequate protection, whereas the passenger had good protection. Knees of both driver and passenger were shown as vulnerable, with marginal protection. This was due to the risk of impact with dangerous structures behind the fascia. The bodyshell was found to be stable and capable of undergoing further loadings. However, the footwell area was rated as unstable.

In side impact and side pole impact tests, the safety ranged from good to adequate for the driver and front passenger. Protection from whiplash was rated as good. Kia K3 was able to meet the UN R32 rear impact structure requirements. AEB City showed good performance and was able to meet Latin NCAP availability requirements.

Child Occupant safety rating

In Child Safety, Kia K3 received 41 points out of 49, scoring 84%. Most of the safety assessments were found to be favourable. Child seat for Q1.5 child provided protection against head exposure. However, the child seat for Q3 child was unable to prevent head exposure. In side impact tests, the child restraint systems (CRSs) passed all the safety requirements.

Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist System

Kia K3 scored 65% and met regulation UN127 for pedestrian protection. Most of the head impact areas were found to have adequate protection. Some sections had marginal and weak protection. Poor protection was noted across some areas around the windshield and A-pillar. Lower leg protection was rated from marginal to good, whereas upper leg had poor protection. Kia K3 achieved full marks in AEB vulnerable road users.

In assessment of safety assist systems, Kia K3 scored 81%. While ESC meets regulatory requirements, Kia K3 was found lacking in road edge detection, blind spot detection and lane support systems. The AEB Interurban offered average to good performance.

In India, the Hyundai Verna was tested in 2023. It had received 28.18 / 34 marks in Adult Safety and 42 / 49 in Child Safety. Overall rating was 5-star, making it one of the safest sedans in the country. Since Kia K3 is based on the Verna, its 5-star rating has worked out as per expectations.