Vespa Dragon 155cc Scooter Launch Price Rs 14.28 Lakh – Limited Edition, CBU

Vespa 946 Dragon is a 155cc scooter which has been launched in India, in celebration of Lunar New Year of Hong Kong is a Collector’s edition

Following the global launch of the new Vespa 946 Dragon to mark the Lunar New Year of Hong Kong, the most exclusive scooter in the company lineup has now been launched in Indian markets. It is a collector’s item and is priced at Rs 14,27,999 (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive Vespa scooter on sale in India.

Vespa 946 Dragon Collector’s Edition

Vespa 946 Dragon is open for bookings and while it is limited to only 1,888 units globally, the exact number of units allotted to Indian markets is not yet revealed. Buyers can confirm their bookings through all Motoplex showrooms across the country or via the company’s official website.

Vespa 946 Dragon follows on the lines of the other limited offering, the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition 150cc scooter that was launched in August 2023. This new and exclusive scooter is based on the Vespa 946. It will be offered in India, where it will come in as Completely Built Units (CBU) and be presented to buyers in the country along with an exciting limited-edition Vespa Dragon Varsity Jacket.

Designed and crafted in Italy, the Vespa 946 Dragon is definitely a showstopper, set apart by new paint schemes and body decals reminiscent of the mythical Dragon. It sports special dragon livery below the headlamp, in an emerald colour scheme.

Emerald green graphics of a dragon are splashed across from its front apron to side panels while the body work is in a light gold colour extending to its mirrors and tail rack. Apart from these features, it continues to sport an LED headlight setup, body-colour side mirrors and single seating arrangement with adequate leg space for the rider.

The Varsity Jacket that is also being offered to buyers of the Vespa 946 Dragon is designed to celebrate the same fierce spirit of the dragon complimenting the scooter’s design. It gets a ribbed wool finish and Nappa leather sleeves along with the dragon emblem in a matching emerald green on its sides and left pocket extending to its back panel. Like the scooter, the Dragon Varsity Jacket is also hand-crafted in Italy.

Vespa 946 Dragon – Tech Specs

Vespa 946 Dragon scooter is offered in 125cc as well as 155cc option. In India, only the 155cc option is on sale. It receives a metal monocoque body. It rides on 12 inch wheels and sports a single leading link shock in the front. It uses a steel plate monocoque frame with single-arm, shock absorber in front and preload adjustable shock absorber at the rear with dual channel ABS and 220mm disc brakes at the front and rear. Piaggio, manufacturer of Vespa, will limit sales of this collector’s edition with only 1,888 units available for purchase globally.