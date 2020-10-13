Vespa and Aprilia Scooter Discount Offers Up To Rs 10,000 Announced

Piaggio India special season benefits for October and November 2020

Piaggio India special season benefits is an ongoing festive season offering, available from now till November 16, 2020. Customers can avail of benefits of upto 10k on any Vespa and Aprilia scooter purchase.

Festive season offer comprises of insurance benefit of upto Rs 7,000 and complementary accessories worth upto Rs 4,000. Online booking benefit accounts for Rs 2,000. Customers who make a purchase now can avail of free service for first year, and 5 years of warranty. The latter includes free Roadside Assistance (RSA) for 2 years.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India said, “Our offers are targeted across platform to provide hassle-free buying and ownership experience, we are sure that this festival special offer and experience of owning Vespa and Aprilia will award the unforgettable unique experience to our prospective customers.”

Vespa and Aprilia lease subscription offer

Customers in Pune and Bangalore can benefit from lease options, which are now available as part of a pilot project. Lease terms are built on a low down payment and 30 percent discount on EMI. Rs 2.5k is weaved off first month subscription. Once lease tenure concludes, customers may buy the vehicle or upgrade.

In the scooter segment, Vespa and Aprilia scooters are in a league of their own, and are somewhat of specialists in the premium segment. While mass market scooter sales are phenomenal here, the premium scooter market is attractive to a niche buyer segment, meaning numbers are limited.

In keeping the lineup fresh and viable, the brand has ensured timely BS6 compliancy upgrades, and is known to introduce special editions on a regular basis. The most recent launch being Vespa Racing Sixties, which retails at Rs 1.2 lakhs, ex sh.

Vespa Scooters in India

Vespa VXL and SXL scooter range features a monocoque full steel Body, vibrant high definition 3 coat body colours, Anti-lock braking system or Combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. Clean emission 3 Valve technology FI engine takes care of riding performance. Petal design alloy wheels with broad tyres add comfort. It also features a Crystal Illumination LED headlight, Center integrated Day Time Running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port and Boot light.

Speaking about sales, Vespa and Aprilia scooters reported FY20 sales at 62,638 units, down 19.46 percent. While last FY saw companies deal with slowdown, start of FY21 saw complete slowdown owing to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown. And while companies are making up lost ground owing to low base figures of 2019, and gradual re-opening of businesses, a complete recovery is too much of an ask. However, curated offers for the ongoing festive season will work some magic considering the period is traditionally one of high sales.