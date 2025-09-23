Vespa and Aprilia Scooters Get Cheaper as Piaggio Passes on GST Benefits

Piaggio India has revised the ex-showroom prices of its Vespa and Aprilia scooters, effective 22nd September 2025, in line with the new GST reforms. The company has passed on the full benefit of the revised tax structure to customers, making its premium scooter range more affordable across the country.

Vespa Price Cuts

The Vespa range has received notable reductions across all variants. The entry-level Vespa ZX is now priced at Rs. 1,10,230, down from Rs. 1,20,488, while the Vespa 125 now starts at Rs. 1,22,427. Dual-tone and “S” trims also see significant cuts, with the Vespa S 125 Dual Colour revised to Rs. 1,28,481.

For the larger 149 cc models, the Vespa 149 now costs Rs. 1,36,273, while the Vespa S 149 Dual Colour is available at Rs. 1,40,848. Premium Vespa Tech variants also see reductions, with the Vespa Tech 125 priced at Rs. 1,77,679 and the Vespa S Tech 149 now at Rs. 1,94,155, both reflecting sizeable decreases from pre-GST prices.

Aprilia Price Cuts

The Aprilia scooter range has also benefited. The Aprilia Storm now starts at Rs. 1,10,865, while the SR 125 is priced at Rs. 1,10,180. The flagship SR 175 is now available at Rs. 1,17,521, down from Rs. 1,27,999.

By passing on the GST benefits in full, Piaggio India aims to strengthen the appeal of Vespa and Aprilia scooters in the premium scooter segment. The revised pricing makes both brands’ offerings more competitive, especially in the run-up to the festive season when customer demand typically surges. The updated prices are now applicable across all Piaggio India dealerships nationwide.