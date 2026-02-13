Vespa Officina 8 Launch Price Rs 1.34 Lakh – New Colour, Matching Helmet

Vespa has come into the news with a new lineup of special edition, called Officina 8. This Officina 8 special edition is offered with both 125cc and 150cc powertrain options and is an ode to the workshop where the first-ever Vespa scooter was crafted and developed. It comes with an exclusive colour and matching helmet and accessories. Let’s take a closer look.

Vespa Officina 8 Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Vespa Officina 8 special edition starts from Rs 1.34 lakh (Ex-sh) for the 125cc model. This special edition is all about celebrating Vespa’s rich heritage and to pay tribute to its birthplace, Officina 8. If we go back history, Officina 8 was the experimental department in Piaggio plant in Pontedera, Italy.

This is where Vespa was imagined, crafted and came to life. It operated as a dedicated experimental workshop populated by a select team of engineers, designers, tinsmiths and mechanics. Officina 8 operated independently of the regular production lines to work on new concepts, test prototypes and relentless work, before reaching production stage.

Paying tributes to its birthplace, 2026 Vespa Officina 8 comes with an exclusive new colour. Called matte metallic Blue Officina 8, this colour is inspired by the tools, machinery and workwear of the original Officina 8 workshop in Pontedera. Contrasting this Blue shade are Brass and Aluminium finish on rivets and other elements.

Standard Colour-Matched Helmet, Optional Accessories

Alongside 2026 Vespa Officina 8 scooter, the company has also introduced dedicated high-end merchandise and accessories. There is a colour-matched helmet with Vespa Officina 8 scooter, which is being offered as standard. Optional elements include a colour-matched top box. Official merchandise include windbreakers, hoodies, T-shirts, backpacks and key chains with Officina 8 insignia.

With every Vespa Officina 8, the company is also giving a complimentary welcome kit which is specially crafted in tin. It contains an owner’s book which harks back into 8 decades of Vespa brand history. It continues to be powered by the same 125cc and 150cc engine options along with equipment, design and features as their standard counterparts.

Statement from Piaggio Vehicles

Speaking about the launch of Officina 8, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said, “The Officina 8 represents a significant chapter in Vespa’s journey. By way of these periodic special-edition products Vespa, keeps adding value and differentiate itself.

This special?edition series pays homage to the craftsmanship and spirit of the original Officina 8 workshop while also introducing high-end merchandise in India. The exclusive Blue Officina 8 finish, paired with refined brass accents and a curated range of unified accessories elevates the Vespa beyond mobility into a true luxury?lifestyle expression. With this launch, we reaffirm Vespa’s luxury positioning in India and set the tone for the next era of iconic, distinctive design.”