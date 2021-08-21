Vespa Scooter 75th Anniversary Edition Detailed In First Look Walkaround

Vespa 75th edition model launch coincides with India’s celebrations of its 75th Independence Day

To celebrate its glorious beginnings, Vespa has launched its 75th edition model in India. In international markets, Vespa 75th model variant is available for scooters such as Primavera and GTS. In India, it is powered by 125cc and 150cc engine options. The former is priced at Rs 1.26 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-Pune.

Vespa 75th model styling

Vespa 75th model focuses on highlighting the brand’s cultural and stylistic milestones that it has been associated with since it commenced operations in 1940s. Most distinguishable feature of Vespa 75th model is its metallic yellow shade called Giallo 75th. This shade essentially represents all the various colour options that were popular in the 40s.

To clear all doubts as to what the 75th model is all about, the ’75’ graphics is boldly displayed on the side panels. This is done in a matte metallic pyrite yellow shade, which creates a clearly visible, yet subtle contrast with the body colour. This ’75’ graphic can also be seen on the front fender.

There’s liberal use of chrome accents, as can be seen on the headlamp cowl, front apron, mudguard, brake levers, rear view mirrors, side piping, wheel rims, and exhaust heat shield. Take a look at the first look walkaround of Vespa scooter 75th anniversary edition in the video below, credit to Freestyle Rahee.

The seat comes in dark smoke grey colour, which looks elegant against the glossy metallic yellow body paint. Seat is wrapped in soft Nabuk, which is another treat for sensory perceptions of touch. Functionally, the soft fabric translates into more comfortable rides.

At the rear, Vespa 75th model gets a chic-looking round bag. It comes in black shade that stands out against the elegant chrome rack. It can be used to carry stuff and doubles up as a trendy vehicle accessory. The bag comes with dedicated straps that help to secure it to the chrome rack. It is equipped with a water-proof liner.

Vespa 75th model helmet

For a more seamless 75th model look between the ride and the rider, Vespa is offering a specially designed helmet. It matches the core theme that has been used for 75th model. The helmet has a dark smoke grey colour and chrome piping all across. It has Vespa 75th model logo on the side and graphics in Giallo 75th colour.

Other than the styling bits, Vespa 75th model will continue to use the same engine and other hardware. In India, Vespa 75th model will be sold as a limited edition. It is powered by the same 125cc single cylinder engine generating about 10 PS and 9.6 Nm. Vespa also has a 150cc engine, which delivers about 10.5 PS and 10.6 Nm.